The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Mourinho sacked by Tottenham

Mourinho sacked by Tottenham

FOOTBALL: Jose Mourinho has been sacked by Tottenham just six days before they play Manchester City in the League Cup final, the club announced today (Apr 19).

Football
By AFP

Monday 19 April 2021, 05:25PM

FAREWELL: End of the road at Spurs for Mourinho. Photo: AFP

FAREWELL: End of the road at Spurs for Mourinho. Photo: AFP

The 58-year-old Mourinho was dismissed after only 17 months in charge, even though he could have led the club to their first silverware since 2008.

Tottenham have been struggling in their bid to qualify for the Champions League via a top-four finish in the Premier League.

Spurs are currently seventh and suffered a shock Europa League last-16 exit against Dinamo Zagreb.

MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET

“The club can today announce that Jose Mourinho and his coaching staff have been relieved of their duties,” a Tottenham statement said.

The news comes less than 24 hours since Tottenham announced they were one of 12 clubs planning to launch a breakaway European Super League.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Leicester, Chelsea reach FA Cup Final
Verstappen wins, Hamilton spins in chaotic Imola
Newcastle dent West Ham’s top-four challenge, Sheff Utd relegated
Hamilton seals 99th pole in Imola thriller
Biden backs Japan PM on holding ‘safe and secure’ Olympic Games
Chelsea seek to derail Man City quadruple bid as fans return
Rising BISP star makes pro football debut
Fresh-faced Foden helps Man City exorcise Champions League demons
Chappuis hit by COVID-19, warns public
Vettel still has everything to prove at Aston Martin
Ruling opens doors for Weightlifting return
Lest We Forget
Chiang Rai lift FA Cup for third time
Matsuyama wins historic Masters title
Ulf defends his Phuket Singles Open Bowls title in steamy conditions

 

Phuket community
Phuket arrivals in other provinces face quarantine measures

Can someone please explain to 'Christy Sweet', in simple language......(Read More)

Sustainably Yours: Science and Conspiracy Theories

When basic facts cannot be agreed upon, meaningful discourse is not possible. News sites giving in ...(Read More)

Phuket arrivals in other provinces face quarantine measures

Wot?...(Read More)

Sustainably Yours: Science and Conspiracy Theories

mich, are you wearing your tin foil hat? Wow! ...(Read More)

Entertainment venue closure extended, snorkeling and diving prohibited

Dear Foot, for what I know Cafè del Mar, Illuzion and Shelter only hosted the event. The Bkk based ...(Read More)

Entertainment venue closure extended, snorkeling and diving prohibited

Charles @i am working on the assumption that diving or snorkeling off the beach is ok, people cramme...(Read More)

30 Chalong Police officers ordered to self-quarantine

Please, no playing down- or damage control games. This is serious. 30 officers now at home, possible...(Read More)

COVID passenger warning for Phuket flights

The photos are clearly showing that per 5 rows on both sides only 1 window seat can be safely occupi...(Read More)

CAAT wants late-night flights scrapped to curb COVID spread

What’s the difference between night time flights vs day time? The people who would have flown on t...(Read More)

COVID passenger warning for Phuket flights

When they start fast testing/swapping prior the flight take off? Ask people to be in airport 3 hrs p...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Dive Supply Co., Ltd.
MIA KAI HIGHER
Property in Phuket
Thai Residential
Brightview Center
Smarter Energy Solution Phuket
HeadStart International School Phuket
Art-Tec Design
https://sgssecurity.com/
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
Dan About Thailand
Thanyapura
UWC Thailand
Phuket Property

 