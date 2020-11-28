BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
Oak Maedow Phuket BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Mourinho and Lampard brace for Premier League summit meeting

Mourinho and Lampard brace for Premier League summit meeting

FOOTBALL: Jose Mourinho takes his table-topping Tottenham side to former club Chelsea tomorrow (Nov 29) determined to prove he is back where he belongs at the top of the Premier League.

FootballPremier-League
By AFP

Saturday 28 November 2020, 10:29AM

Jose Mourinho goes head to head with Frank Lampard at Stamford Bridge tomorrow (Nov 29). Photo: AFP.

Jose Mourinho goes head to head with Frank Lampard at Stamford Bridge tomorrow (Nov 29). Photo: AFP.

Four straight wins have taken Spurs to 20 points after nine games, ahead of Liverpool on goal difference, but Frank Lampard’s Chelsea are just two points behind them.

Champions Liverpool travel to Brighton, while goal-shy Manchester City host Burnley in the unaccustomed position of 13th in the table and Arsenal seek a win to lift them out of their slump.

Spurs boss Mourinho has a point to prove against Lampard, with whom he won two Premier League titles at Stamford Bridge.

Mourinho and the former Chelsea midfielder-turned-manager have met four times in different dugouts.

Lampard gave Mourinho a bloody nose when his Derby side dumped Manchester United, then managed by the Mourinho, out of the League Cup on penalties in 2018.

After returning to Chelsea as manager, Lampard twice outwitted his former boss, by now in charge at Tottenham, in the Premier League last season.

The 57-year-old veteran will be hoping this season’s League Cup win against Chelsea on penalties has turned the tide. He has never lost three consecutive league matches against the same manager or club before.

Mourinho was keen to play down title talk after last week’s impressive 2-0 win at home to Manchester City, which took them top.

“People cannot expect us to come here and after one season we are fighting for the title,” he told the BBC.

“We are not fighting for the title, we are just fighting to win every match. But we are going to lose matches, we are going to draw matches.”

But, like it or not, Spurs are in the title mix and will have to get used to the pressure, which will be ramped up tomorrow.

Can Arteta stop the rot?

Arsenal’s indifferent start to the season has left them languishing 12th in the Premier League table, with just four points from their past five matches.

Mikel Arteta, whose side host Wolves tomorrow, remains optimistic despite his side’s poor run and struggles in front of goal - Arsenal have now not scored from open play in five Premier League games.

“When I see the young talents we have got here and the future that we can produce for them, it’s things that get me really excited,” he said.

“We know that we are going to go through difficult periods because you don’t change issues that have been going on for years in a small amount of time.”

Fans have been patient so far with their manager, who arrived late last year, but will start to get edgy unless they see an upturn in results soon.

City search for goals

Manchester City, who host Burnley later today, have not scored more than once in a Premier League match since September.

UWC Thailand

It was the same old story last weekend. City had 22 shots in their 2-0 defeat against Tottenham, who mustered just four shots, with two on target.

The club’s record goalscorer, Sergio Aguero, had a brief runout in Wednesday’s 1-0 win at Olympiakos as he makes his way back to fitness following a hamstring injury.

City boss Guardiola said this week he was being cautious with the Argentine striker.

“We have many, many games to play this season and we’ll need him,” he said. “What we want is him to recover in his best condition.”

But it is a difficult balancing act for the manager, whose side are already eight points behind Spurs and Liverpool.

Fixtures (all Phuket times)

Saturday

Brighton v Liverpool (7:30pm)

Manchester City v Burnley (10:00pm)

Sunday

Everton v Leeds (12:30am)

West Brom v Sheffield Utd (3:00am)

Southampton v Manchester United (9:00pm)

Chelsea v Spurs (11:30pm)

Monday

Arsenal v Wolves (2:15am)

Tuesday

Leicester v Fulham (12:30am)

West Ham v Aston Villa (3:00am)

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Muay Thai spreads its wings
Phuket touch rugby returns in style at the ACG
Millions at stake in final F1 triple-header
Power aim to tame Tigers in AFL Andaman Cup
Football legend Diego Maradona dead at 60
Australian Open ‘likely’ to be delayed by two weeks
Mourinho gets his groove back as Spurs jangle
Limited spectators to return to English sports events
Phuket King’s Cup Regatta postponed
International duo claim 27th Laguna Phuket Triathlon titles
Injury-hit Liverpool keep setting records
Spurs face title test, wounded Liverpool host leaders Leicester
Vagabonds rugby clinic surpasses expectations
Win for Winter as Kamala Open Bowls returns
Hollywood pair takeover Welsh non-league football club

 

Phuket community
Phuket volunteers wanted to help return captive gibbons to the wild

Ah yes, and bring your own food please as well. Better to visit a Zoo in Europe instead....(Read More)

Phuket volunteers wanted to help return captive gibbons to the wild

So you basically need to pay 2500 THB and work for free 2 till 3 days 6 hours each day. Despite the ...(Read More)

Phuket officials look to install animal shelters at all municipalities

The Phuket authorities have never provided sufficient funds to run the place which is little more th...(Read More)

Phuket volunteers wanted to help return captive gibbons to the wild

K...oh really. What did this mean? "What about Phuket Government contribution?"...(Read More)

‘New Normal’ doubles cost of Phuket election

Read the article man..."reduce congestion of voters" What is more important to you. The li...(Read More)

DSI confirms discrepancies in land used by Thalang Technical College

So the DSI is acting like they are honest and impartial in their evaluation of the college land, thu...(Read More)

DSI confirms discrepancies in land used by Thalang Technical College

Gonna get a lot worse with the terrible Sor Por Kor decision- people could get killed....(Read More)

‘New Normal’ doubles cost of Phuket election

Jor12, by having each polling station 4 more hours open on voting Sunday you spread coming voters, a...(Read More)

Tourism prospects opaque says TAT governor

Seeing a leap in 2022? TAT forecast/expectation is pep talk. Based on nothing. "Normal" r...(Read More)

Tourism prospects opaque says TAT governor

80%? Yer 'avin a larf. TAT loves plucking figures out of the ether. There will never be a return...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Dive Supply Co., Ltd.
HeadStart International School Phuket
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
Outrigger Laguna Phuket
Thai Residential
Dan About Thailand
Diamond Resort Phuket
Property in Phuket
https://sgssecurity.com/
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Phuket Property
Kvik Phuket
Thanyapura Health 360
Holiday Inn Phuket Special offers
K9 Point
CMI - Thailand

 