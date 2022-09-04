Mountain B pub inferno death toll rises to 23

BANGKOK: The death toll from the Mountain B pub fire in Chon Buri has risen to 23 after a 27-year-old navy officer who succumbed to serious burns on Friday (Sept 2).

disastersaccidentsSafetydeath

By Bangkok Post

Sunday 4 September 2022, 08:30AM

A fire at the packed Mountain B pub in Sattahip district of Chon Buri on Aug 5 killed 23 people and injured many others. Photo: Sawang Rojanathammasathan Rescue Foundation

Lt JG Panupong Wongpakpaiboon of the Royal Thai Fleet in Chon Buri’s Sattahip district had suffered third-degree burns and was pronounced dead at Rayong Hospital in Rayong province on Friday night. He had been under treatment for 28 days, reports the Bangkok Post.

He was the 23rd fatality in the blaze.

Last Sunday (Aug 28), a 30-year-old mother of two children who also suffered serious burns in the pub fire died at Chon Buri Hospital.

Seventeen injured people who were injured in the blaze remain at hospitals, with four seriously hurt with extensive burns and dependent on ventilators, TV Channel 3 reported on yesterday morning (Sept 3).

The fire started at the nightclub in Sattahip district in the early hours of Aug 5, killing 13 people trapped inside as the blaze ripped through the venue.

The pub was operating without a proper permit. The venue had a blocked exit and had undergone extensive modifications that involved the use of highly inflammable soundproofing materials.

Somyos Panprasong, 55, the owner of the pub, has been charged with recklessness causing deaths and injuries, and opening and operating an entertainment venue without permission.