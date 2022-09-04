Tengoku
Tengoku British International School, Phuket
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Mountain B pub inferno death toll rises to 23

Mountain B pub inferno death toll rises to 23

BANGKOK: The death toll from the Mountain B pub fire in Chon Buri has risen to 23 after a 27-year-old navy officer who succumbed to serious burns on Friday (Sept 2).

disastersaccidentsSafetydeath
By Bangkok Post

Sunday 4 September 2022, 08:30AM

A fire at the packed Mountain B pub in Sattahip district of Chon Buri on Aug 5 killed 23 people and injured many others. Photo: Sawang Rojanathammasathan Rescue Foundation

A fire at the packed Mountain B pub in Sattahip district of Chon Buri on Aug 5 killed 23 people and injured many others. Photo: Sawang Rojanathammasathan Rescue Foundation

Lt JG Panupong Wongpakpaiboon of the Royal Thai Fleet in Chon Buri’s Sattahip district had suffered third-degree burns and was pronounced dead at Rayong Hospital in Rayong province on Friday night. He had been under treatment for 28 days, reports the Bangkok Post.

He was the 23rd fatality in the blaze.

Last Sunday (Aug 28), a 30-year-old mother of two children who also suffered serious burns in the pub fire died at Chon Buri Hospital.

Seventeen injured people who were injured in the blaze remain at hospitals, with four seriously hurt with extensive burns and dependent on ventilators, TV Channel 3 reported on yesterday morning (Sept 3).

Internal - Phuket Live Radio 89.5

The fire started at the nightclub in Sattahip district in the early hours of Aug 5, killing 13 people trapped inside as the blaze ripped through the venue.

The pub was operating without a proper permit. The venue had a blocked exit and had undergone extensive modifications that involved the use of highly inflammable soundproofing materials. 

Somyos Panprasong, 55, the owner of the pub, has been charged with recklessness causing deaths and injuries, and opening and operating an entertainment venue without permission.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Phuket Opinion: All the right moves
Russians bid farewell to Gorbachev, but without Putin
Fuel leak sees launch of NASA’s Artemis rocket scrubbed again
‘We are not mafia’ say Ratsada Pier drivers
Phuket tourists caught in taxi dispute over passengers
Traffic fines to increase from Monday
Disaster officials on flood standby
NASA Moon launch to attract up to 400,000 visitors
B1bn additional pay approved for COVID workers
Myanmar’s Suu Kyi sentenced to three years for electoral fraud
Food, water distributed as Phuket flights resume
Floods batter northern Phuket
Phuket FantaSea to re-open with B6.6bn expansion
Creditors okay revised THAI rehab plan
Minimum wage hike to have little effect in Phuket, say business figures

 

Phuket community
‘We are not mafia’ say Ratsada Pier drivers

Let me fix that news for you. YOU ARE ALL MAFIA, including airports and every other taxi queue acros...(Read More)

Phuket tourists caught in taxi dispute over passengers

Nothing new here. Have read hundreds of stories like this over the years here and nothing ever chang...(Read More)

‘We are not mafia’ say Ratsada Pier drivers

khun Ekachai raged against independent taxidrivers who get connected by clients through app. Not leg...(Read More)

‘We are not mafia’ say Ratsada Pier drivers

Thugs, just thugs. Lets not beat about the bush. if there is one area of the economy that has suffe...(Read More)

‘We are not mafia’ say Ratsada Pier drivers

Aha, some info released about Phuket taxi mafiose by theselve. Question: Who hands out a B2000 fine ...(Read More)

Disaster officials on flood standby

Ordered 'flood standby & monitoring'. And further? Watch it passively until it's ove...(Read More)

Night venues seeking longer hours

@megamind - They offered the police mafia a concession that allows them to charge farang 2,000 baht ...(Read More)

Traffic fines to increase from Monday

I don't know about Bangkok, but, does this mean Phuket will hire a police to actually enforce th...(Read More)

‘We are not mafia’ say Ratsada Pier drivers

They're all mafia. Khun Ekachai's rant verifies that he and his Rassada mafioso buddies want...(Read More)

Traffic fines to increase from Monday

I bet every low level cop in Phuket will be paying dearly for a spot on the Chalong and Patong polic...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Cassia Phuket
The 8 Pool Villa
BDO Phuket
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
CBRE Phuket
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
QSI International School Phuket
Thai Residential
Subscribe to The Phuket News
Brightview Center
Devas Lounge
Blue Tree Phuket
Phuket Property
Sinea Phuket
HeadStart International School Phuket
Fastship Phuket
Barketek

 