Mountain B pub fire death toll rises to 26

CHONBURI: The death toll from the Mountain B pub fire has risen to 26 with the death of a 26-year-old navy officer at Siriraj Hospital today (Oct 27) after 83 days of treatment for critical burns.

death

By Bangkok Post

Thursday 27 October 2022, 04:00PM

The Mountain B pub was gutted inside by the horrific fire on Aug 5, 2022, in Sattahip district of Chon Buri Photo: Sawang Boriboon Foundation Pattaya

Lt JG Setthasak Chantra of the Royal Thai Fleet succumbed to a blood infection after suffering serious burns over 70% of his body during the nightclub inferno. He was pronounced dead around 2am at Siriraj Hospital today, reports the Bangkok Post.

His father Pol Sub-Lt Yares Chantra, 53, said his son had gone to the pub in Sattahip district of Chon Buri with friends. When the fire broke out Setthasak had run from of the building, but still suffered critical burns over 70% of his body. He was rushed to Queen Sirikit Naval Hospital in Sattahip and the following day was transferred to Siriraj Hospital. During treatment, his son developed a blood infection.

Setthasak was the 26th fatality from the tragedy.

On Oct 15, Parichart Khwanyueng, 26, a female victim of the Mountain B pub fire, died after 72 days of treatment at King Chulalongkorn Memorial Hospital in Bangkok. She was the 25th death.

The fire started at the pub in the early hours of Aug 5, killing 13 people trapped inside as the blaze tore through the venue.

The pub was operating without a proper permit, had a blocked exit and had undergone extensive modifications including the use of highly-inflammable soundproofing materials.

Somyos Panprasong, 55, the owner of the pub, has been charged with recklessness causing deaths and injuries, and opening and operating an entertainment venue illegally.

Families of victims have demanded legal action be taken against state officials for dereliction of duty.