Mountain B pub fire claims 22nd life

Mountain B pub fire claims 22nd life

CHON BURI: A woman who suffered serious burns in a fire that broke out at Mountain B pub in Chon Buri’s Sattahip district in the small hours of Aug 5 died yesterday afternoon (Aug 28).

deathdisasters
By Bangkok Post

Monday 29 August 2022, 09:22AM

Mountain B pub after a horrific fire on Aug 5, 2022 in Sattahip district of Chon Buri Photo: Sawang Boriboon Foundation Pattaya

Mountain B pub after a horrific fire on Aug 5, 2022 in Sattahip district of Chon Buri Photo: Sawang Boriboon Foundation Pattaya

She was the 22nd person to die from the nightclub inferno, according to Ronnarong Kaewphet, a lawyer for a number of the victims, who posted the news on his Facebook page.

Mr Ronnarong said the woman was 30 years old and a mother of two children.

The woman had been treated at Chon Buri Hospital where she succumbed to serious burns yesterday afternoon, reports the Bangkok Post.

On Saturday, an engineer who suffered 95% burns died at Lerd Sin Hospital in Bangkok. He was the 21st fatality from the blaze.

Devas Lounge

The fire started at the pub in Sattahip district of Chon Buri in the early hours of Aug 5, killing 13 people trapped inside as the blaze ripped through the venue.

The pub was operating without a proper permit, had a blocked exit and had undergone extensive modifications that involved the use of highly-inflammable soundproofing materials.

Somyos Panprasong, 55, the owner of the pub, has been charged with recklessness causing deaths and injuries, and opening and operating an entertainment venue without permission.

Phuket community
Motorbike rider killed hits power pole, dies

Wow, as one empty a bucket, 60 died, 10,808 injured. Just on Phuket only. And, damn these power pole...(Read More)

Motorbike rider killed hits power pole, dies

It's hard to believe that nearly all these bike accidents involve a power pole , which are about...(Read More)

Kanokwan suspended over land

@JohnC, the answer is in your question. Here laws work haves/no haves 'money class' wise. T...(Read More)

Proud Kamala Project looking to clean things up

There are several large hotels on or near the beach which use their proximity to attract, and then o...(Read More)

Proud Kamala Project looking to clean things up

The long term solution to garbage is to NOT clean it up but let it encrust every inch to a depth of ...(Read More)

Kanokwan suspended over land

Suspension!? How about an arrest instead. Or is it another case of one law for the haves and the res...(Read More)

Proud Kamala Project looking to clean things up

The whole island needs a damn good clean up, not just certain beaches or towns. Let's be honest,...(Read More)

Free Phuket Smart Bus travel for Thais in September

@maverick, you completely missed the point. Again. ...(Read More)

Free Phuket Smart Bus travel for Thais in September

Stop the uninmagitive song of going home. 1: It is not unfair to me. I have a PWA T1 registering. 2:...(Read More)

Free Phuket Smart Bus travel for Thais in September

@Kurt. If it's so unfair to you, just go home and dont put up with it any longer. Your endless w...(Read More)

 

