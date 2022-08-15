British International School, Phuket
Mountain B pub fire claims 19th life

CHON BURI: The Mountain B pub fire on Aug 5 in Chon Buri’s Sattahip district claimed its 19th life today (Aug 15), when a 23-year-old woman with critical burns died at Chon Buri Hospital.

accidentsdeath
By Bangkok Post

Monday 15 August 2022, 04:06PM

Rescue workers inside the fire-gutted interior of Mountain B pub in Sattahip district, Chon Buri, on Aug 5. Photo: Sawan Boriboon Foundation

Her mother, Veena Insiri, 54, a teacher at Wat Ban Laeng Community School, posted on her Facebook page that her daughter Atitaya, known as Ice, succumbed to her injuries at 2:50am, reports the Bangkok Post.

Atitaya’s boyfriend was 30-year-old singer Chatchai, known as Im, who died in the flames at the pub on the early morning of Aug 5.

She was among those patrons who suffered critical injuries. She had burns all over her body. After one night of treatment at Queen Sirikit Naval Hospital in Sattahip district, Atitaya was transferred to Chon Buri Hospital, where she was put on a ventilator in intensive care.

Her mother said Atitaya’s condition had steadily declined. She developed blood poisoning and went into shock, leading to her death.

Funeral rites will be held at Wat Na Takhwan in Muang district of Rayong.

