Mountain B owner offers full confession

CHON BURI: Phongsiri Panprasong, 27, the owner of Mountain B pub in Chon Buri’s Sattahip district, has confessed to both charges so far pressed against him following the deadly blaze at his pub on Friday (Aug 8) which has left 15 people dead and 38 others injured.

accidentsdeath
By Bangkok Post

Monday 8 August 2022, 09:03AM

Police and rescue workers outside the fire-gutted Mountain B pub on Sukhumvit Road in Sattahip district of Chon Buri. Fifteen people died in the blaze and 38 others were injured. Photo: Chaiyot Pupattanapong

Police and rescue workers outside the fire-gutted Mountain B pub on Sukhumvit Road in Sattahip district of Chon Buri. Fifteen people died in the blaze and 38 others were injured. Photo: Chaiyot Pupattanapong

According to his lawyer, Anucha Wongsirat, Phongsiri has been left devastated by what happened and admits to operating a pub without permission and negligence leading to death and injury.

In addition to a full confession, the lawyer said his client will offer preliminary financial assistance to all parties affected by Friday’s inferno with B50,000 to be given to families of the dead and B10,000 to anyone injured.

Affected parties are advised to contact the pub as soon as possible via its Facebook page for compensation, reports the Bangkok Post.

A bail application will be filed with the court today for Phongsiri who has been being in police custody since Saturday, said the lawyer.

Anongnat Panprasong, 31, wife of Phongsiri, said she and her husband dropped into the pub shortly before the fire broke out in the early hours of Friday.

She spoke to the press while visiting her husband at Phlu Ta Laung police station where he was being detained, recapping what she had witnessed.

She said the couple had gone to inspect a newly installed audio system at the venue that evening expecting it be little more than a cursory check.

However, shortly after entering, there was a loud explosion followed by flames that swept through the pub’s interior.

She shouted out for everyone to flee the fire as the flames raged and thick black smoke filled the pub.

Ms Anongnat denied fleeing the scene and insisted she had called rescuers and firefighters before being stopped by security from re-entering the burning pub to help more people escape.

She dismissed rumours the pub was actually owned by a group of influential figures, saying there should be no doubt that it was owned by her and her husband. They were an ordinary pair of entrepreneurs trying their best to make their business work.

Phichet Thinon, owner of Yai Star Insulation Co, the contractor hired to install insulation used underneath the pub roof, denied claims on social media that his company was to blame and said the workmanship and materials met all legal safety criteria.

JohnC | 08 August 2022 - 10:22:15 

This is going to be one hell of a s**t fight. Very dodgy!

Kurt | 08 August 2022 - 09:38:03 

Insulation installer lies his a.. off. During raging fire it was 'raining' molted plastic/styrofoam on visitors causing the burns. It was all flammable material around that costed lives.  Legal safety criteria?? Give me a break. He should be arrested too.

 

