FIFA WORLD CUP 2018 Kata Rocks
Login | Create Account Poll Currency Weather Facebook Youtube Search

MoTS Permanent Secretary joins funeral ceremony of Phuket boat victims

PHUKET: The Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Tourism and Sports and the Governor of Phuket yesterday joined a funeral ceremony for victims of the Phoenix boat disaster at Wat Kosit Wihan in Sapam.

accidentsChineseculturedeathmarinereligiontransportThe Phuket News

Thursday 12 July 2018, 10:33AM

Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Tourism and Sports Pongpanu Svetarund (centre) seen here at yesterday’s (July 11) funeral ceremony. Photo: PR Dept

Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Tourism and Sports Pongpanu Svetarund (centre) seen here at yesterday’s (July 11) funeral ceremony. Photo: PR Dept

At 6:42pm yesterday (July 11) at Wat Kosit Wihan, a group from the Thailand Buddhist Association and a group from the Bangkok-based Buddhism group Pong Lai Kiw Koh 9 performed a ceremony to bring the souls of the Phoenix boat disaster victims to heaven according to beliefs held by Chinese people.

Then at 7:20pm, the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Tourism and Sports Pongpanu Svetarund and Phuket Governor Norraphat Plodthong presided over a funeral ceremony to make merit for 24 of the boat disaster victims being kept at Wat Kosit Wihan.

Also present at the ceremony were Deputy Director-General of the Department of Consular Affairs of China’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs Chen Xiongfeng, Director General of the Department of Tourism, Ministry of Tourism and Sports Anan Wongbenjarat, Deputy Director of the Tourism Department Santi Pawai, Deputy Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Tourism and Sports Noppadol Pakprot and various representatives from related government agencies and relatives of the deceased.

Mr Pongpanu gave a speech in which he encouraged relatives and support staff affected by the boat disaster which took place last Thursday evening (July 5).

QSI International School Phuket

The speech was followed by a religious ceremony and rituals according to the beliefs of the Chinese relatives performed by the Ministry of Culture Phuket office and the Phuket Cultural Office.

The Phuket Buddhism Office is arranging funerals for relatives of the deceased who would like them performed in Phuket rather than repatriating the bodies home to China at 11 Phuket temples; Wat Cherng Talay, Wat Thepwanaram (in Baan Manik), Wat Srisoonthorn, Wat Ladthiwanaram (“Wat Tai” in Chalong), Wat Mongkolwanaram (in Nai Yang), Wat Chaithararam (Wat Chalong), Wat Phra Thong (in Thalang), Wat Phra Nang Sang (in Thalang), Wat Kosit Wihan, Wat Muang Mai, and Wat Thep Krasattri.

To date, relatives for 19 of the 45 boat disaster victims bodies have requested cremations take place in Phuket with 16 having already been cremated and five bodies already sent to home.

There are now 24 bodies being kept at in Wat Kosit Wihan. However, later today there will be funeral ceremonies for three further victims at Wat Muang Mai while a further six bodies will be repatriated back to China.

 

 

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

Comments Here:
Comments Left:
# Characters
Username:
Password:
E-mail:
Security:

Be the first to comment.

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Phuket Gov gives financial compensation to Songkran road death victim’s family
Phuket rescue workers appeal to Chinese gods for a ‘safer’ Patong Hill
Scrambling to tame the chaos
Chinese woman, 22, drowns at Phuket beach
Phuket votes no to public access to fireworks, says poll
Mission underway to recover last body from Phuket boat disaster
Bodies seen in sunken ’Phoenix’ dive boat off Phuket
Chinese tourist, 30, drowns off Phuket, two saved
High-tech ship en route to resume hunt for MH370
Body of Chinese tourist pulled from water off Phuket, cause of death unconfirmed
Half number of bodies from Myanmar plane crash recovered
Tourism ministry launches certification for safe, quality operators
Drowning caused death of Chinese tourist found unconscious off Phi Phi, say doctors
Chinese tourist deaths spur Phuket, Phi Phi tour boat safety hike
Chinese tourist slashed by engine propeller off Phuket dies of injuries

 

Phuket community
Phuket driver stumped as Mercedes goes up in flames

Here it smells insurance scams all the way to Chalong....(Read More)

Mission underway to recover last body from Phuket boat disaster

This must be a very unpleasant task. Also, the article mistakenly says that "42 people were sa...(Read More)

Phuket tour boat disaster: Three dead, three missing - and some more confusing reports

Farang comes from the word Farangses, ( not sure I spelt that right) meaning French. ...(Read More)

Tour boat disaster search teams recover woman’s body from the sea

.........in one hit. Advanced Marine Pte Ltd > Products > Rental List > JW Automarine Lift...(Read More)

Tour boat disaster search teams recover woman’s body from the sea

RE: Vice Admiral Somnuk Preampramot You will not move sand with compressed air. You'll need a ...(Read More)

Phuket tour boat disaster: Three dead, three missing - and some more confusing reports

And people wonder why so many of us who know don't like the Thai's using the word "fara...(Read More)

The hammer falls: Raids unveil money laundering, safety lapses

Perhaps Mr "Big Joke" (a more apt name I never did see) should have his staff brief him be...(Read More)

The hammer falls: Raids unveil money laundering, safety lapses

Amazing investigation by Thai officials... we have to expect after Friday meeting powerful decisions...(Read More)

The hammer falls: Raids unveil money laundering, safety lapses

I think this tragedy was caused by that foreign weather...(Read More)

Phoenix boat disaster funerals begin, mass ceremony held at Chalong

When will the cremations begin for the Thai Captain and crew members killed in this tragedy???...oh ...(Read More)

 

Phuket Condo.net
Freedom Boardsports
International Law office of Ake and Associates
Chattha
HeadStart International School Phuket
My Physio By Kanitta
Lofty Phuket
The Boathouse Phuket
JW Marriott Phuket
Kantok Restaurant
Tile-it
Ocean Plastic Intertrade
Le Meridien Phuket Beach Resort

 