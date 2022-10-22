British International School, Phuket
PHANG NGA: A section of a rural road linking tambon Lo Yung and tambon Khlong Khian in Phang Nga province collapsed yesterday (Oct 21) due to heavy rains. The road is known as a route to popular Samet Nangshe Viewpoint.

Safetyweatherdisasterstransport
By The Phuket News

Saturday 22 October 2022, 01:14PM

A road collapsed in Phang Nga yesterday (Oct 21) due to heavy rains. Photo: Phuket Info Center

A road collapsed in Phang Nga yesterday (Oct 21) due to heavy rains. Photo: Phuket Info Center

« »

The damaged section of the Lo Yung – Khlong Khian Rd has been closed to traffic completely, Phuket Info Center reported today (Oct 22). Warning signs have been installed on the Lo Yung side as well as on the Khlong Khian side.

Local Thai media report that the incident resulted in two motorcycles falling and riders suffering minor injures. One photo shared by Phuket Info Center shows a motorcycle still in the gap.

“Please inform our brothers and sisters who travel to Khlong Khian,“ Phuket Info Center asked in a Facebook post.

Official are yet to say how long the repairs can take.

