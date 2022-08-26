Motorists warned of road collapse

PHUKET: Motorists have advised to avoid using the road from Kathu to Koh Kaew (Route 3030) after a large section of road collapsed earlier today (Aug 26).

By The Phuket News

Friday 26 August 2022, 01:37PM

The road has been closed for safety, officials reported.

Motorists looking to access Golfland View Village or use the road to access British International School, Phuket are affected by the road closure.

Police have set up traffic cones and barriers to redirect traffic away from the danger zone, a section of road washed away by erosion brought on by the ongoing heavy downpours that have strafed the island.

Officials apologised for any inconvenience caused while repairs to the road are organised.