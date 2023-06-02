Motorists warned of months-long road closure in Samkong

PHUKET: The westbound section of Yaowarat Rd, spanning from the T-junction with Pracha-Uthit 1 Rd to Lotus’s Extra in Samkong, is set to undergo a complete closure for a duration of nearly eight months starting from June 12.

transport

By The Phuket News

Friday 2 June 2023, 04:50PM

The announcement regarding the road closure in Samkong was issued through a post by the Phuket Info Center, which operates under the Phuket office of the Ministry of Interior of Thailand.

The notice was posted by the Phuket Info Center today (June 2). Neither the Phuket City Municipality nor the Rassada Municipality has announced the closure.

The closure is necessary to facilitate the installation of water drains, as explained by the Phuket Info Center. The westbound side of the road, leading towards Kathu, will be fully closed, while traffic will be redirected to flow in both directions on the eastbound side.

The roadworks are estimated to continue for approximately eight months, starting from June 12, 2023, and concluding on Feb 15, 2024. Drivers are advised to seek alternative routes during this period.