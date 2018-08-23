THE PAVILIONS PHUKET EPL Prediction Competition 2018-2019 Kata Rocks
Login | Create Account Poll Currency Weather Facebook Youtube Search

Motorists slam police road safety crackdown

BANGKOK: The Department of Land Transport (DLT) is upgrading laws to boost road safety by stepping up fines and imposing lengthy jail terms for driving licence-related offences.

transportaccidentsdeathcrimepolice
By Bangkok Post

Thursday 23 August 2018, 09:03AM

A new traffic law would raise fines for driving without a licence by 5,000% – and critics say that’s an invitation to police checkpoint corruption. Photo: Bangkok Post / Thiti Wannamontha

A new traffic law would raise fines for driving without a licence by 5,000% – and critics say that’s an invitation to police checkpoint corruption. Photo: Bangkok Post / Thiti Wannamontha

The proposal has received a severe backlash from motorists and netizens. They say the move is unfair and paves the way for authorities to take advantage of motorists.

DLT director-general Sanith Phromwong confirmed the DLT is pressing on with the enforcement.

“The proposed changes to the new bill have been floated to promote responsible driving, and reduce the road death rate in Thailand,” he told the Bangkok Post.

According to a report by the World Health Organisation (WHO) in 2015, Thailand's roads are ranked as the second deadliest in the world. The report found that 83% of traffic deaths in Thailand are suffered by pedestrians, cyclists and motorcyclists – much higher than the global average of 49%.

Mr Sanit said the proposal, which combines the Vehicle Act and Land Transport Act, has been sent to the cabinet for a decision.

“It is currently up to the judgement of the various committees involved, concerning whether the fines are just or will be exercised to the maximum,” he said. “I’m sure they will come up with a fair conclusion for the public.”

“The maximum fines we are seeing are the combined result of the two fines of public and private vehicles being meshed together," he said. "It is unlikely that private car-owners will be fined B50,000 [for driving without a licence],” he said.

If the proposal is approved, violators could see fines for driving licence-related offences multiply to a maximum of B50,000 and three months’ imprisonment (or both).

The DLT said current laws are too lax. It said many motorists get behind the wheel while leaving their licences at home. Some are teenagers who have had their licences suspended for drink-driving related offences.

The laws are the Vehicle Act and Land Transport Act, both of which took effect in 1979.

The former applies to privately owned vehicles, with significantly smaller fines. The latter act must be observed by public transport and logistics vehicles, and imposes much higher fines.

Central Phuket

Under the Vehicle Act, driving without a licence carries a maximum penalty of B1,000 and one month in jail, or both.

Motorists face a maximum fine of B2,000 if they drive when their licence has expired, been seized or withdrawn from use.

Under the so-called Land Transport Bill, private vehicles could also be susceptible to higher fines than the maximum penalties for public transport vehicles.

Under the DLT's latest proposal, the maximum fine for driving without a licence would be increased 50-fold to B50,000 and the maximum jail term from one to three months.

Driving with an invalid licence or when the licence has been seized or withdrawn by authorities would be hiked to a maximum B50,000 from the current B2,000, with the added option of a three-month jail term.

The Land Transport Act says public transport and logistics vehicle drivers face maximum penalties of B40,000 baht and a two-year jail term, according to the DLT. The same maximum jail term and fine is observed with drivers who had their licences seized or terminated.

Mr Sanith said that DLT is also looking to combine the proposed bill with the Land Traffic Act to make enforcement more efficient.

He said police have also proposed a new Land Traffic Bill, which is under review by the National Legislative assembly.

Pol Maj Gen Ekkarak Limsangkat, who sits on a police panel to solve traffic issues, said there was no need for the public to panic as the new penalties were not yet enshrined in law.

Read original story here.

 

 

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

Comments Here:
Comments Left:
# Characters
Username:
Password:
E-mail:
Security:

Kurt | 24 August 2018 - 17:53:05 

Yes, checking driving license before renting out ( as obligated by thai law) would solve the problem.
But,...than the problem of lost of income for the rental shop arise. They have families to feed!
You may guess one time what the rental shops sees and sett as thai priority.

Foot | 23 August 2018 - 22:36:51 

Why not verify driver's license when vehicles are rented?  That would solve much of the problem.

bojon | 23 August 2018 - 11:25:50 

At a control I was told by the police it was happened that the staff at the authority gave you a motorcycle driving licens even when you had asked for a car license and he only asked me to go back and get the right car driving licens.  He gave me a minimal fine, which I had to go to the office to pay, here in Phuket.  Next time I did not trust the staff at the authority. and checked the card

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Dad sees foul play in teen’s fatal ‘fall’
Prosecutors to indict former minister for billionaire’s murder
Phuket police target rental operators over riders’ licences
Four police chiefs flunk Songkran ‘road safety test’
Songkran death toll rises to 378 in six days
Songkran death toll rises to 188 after three days
More promises after latest deadly crash
Double-decker bus hits truck at speed,19 dead
Phuket grandmother’s head crushed under 10-wheeler juggernaut
Interpol’s red notice for Red Bull heir ‘still in force’
Criminal record results awaited for deadly Phuket bus driver
Drink-driving behind 90% of violations
Ministry sets target of 463 for New Year road toll
90,000 police in holiday drink-driving, drugs blitz
Brit Danny Glass set to face Phuket public prosecutor on Xmas day

 

Phuket community
Paradise Postponed: Franck de Lestapis at Pimalai Resort Koh Lanta

With the prices that place charges it's no wonder they can afford to pay for obvious commercial ...(Read More)

It’s the money: Tour operator commissions key factor undermining Phuket marine tourism safety

All very true and valid points. The issue of booking desks gouging prices with no thought for the re...(Read More)

Phuket monkey mass sterilisation Round 2 begins!

Wow, 1,312,492 stray dogs on Phuket? Is that official? Same as the official figure of about 350,000...(Read More)

Phuket marine safety sessions fully booked

Who are the Teachers? Horst...(Read More)

Phuket lifeguard deal probed for corruption

B14m contract and no lifeguards appeared but it took them this long to realise something was amiss (...(Read More)

Phuket marine safety sessions fully booked

Unfortunately, the Harbour Department in Thailand does not have enough qualified Instructors to trai...(Read More)

Phuket monkey mass sterilisation Round 2 begins!

What about doing something about the 1,312,492 stray dogs in Phuket? The little green rubber rings t...(Read More)

129 Phuket monkeys caught for mass sterilisation Round 2

Undisclosed reasons. That means:, thai way of doing things without thinking or reason. Just do. And ...(Read More)

Hope floats for Chalong Underpass opening by April

Dek, sadly, some, like you, with no expertise, want to comment on people they do not know.... oops, ...(Read More)

Phuket lifeguard deal probed for corruption

No surprise at all...I mean...did anyone actually think this contract was awarded on such a strange ...(Read More)

 

Central Food Hall
Freedom Boardsports
Lofty Phuket
Ocean Plastic Intertrade
Dream Beach Club
The Boathouse Phuket
China International Boat Show 2019
HeadStart International School Phuket
Tile-it
JW Marriott Phuket

 