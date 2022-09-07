Tengoku British International School, Phuket
Motorist in student murder case in solitary after attacking other prisoner

Motorist in student murder case in solitary after attacking other prisoner

PHUKET: The motorist arrested after three students were shot dead following a road accident in Krabi yesterday morning (Sept 6) has been moved to solitary confinement after attacking another prisoner in his police cell.

crimedeathmurder
By Bangkok Post

Wednesday 7 September 2022, 05:22PM

Students from Phanom Benja School attend bathing rites for one of the three murdered students at a temple in Khao Phanom district, Krabi province, yesterday (Sept 6). Photo: Phanombenja School / Facebook

Students from Phanom Benja School attend bathing rites for one of the three murdered students at a temple in Khao Phanom district, Krabi province, yesterday (Sept 6). Photo: Phanombenja School / Facebook

Police said Theerasak Boonruang, 42, punched another prisoner in his cell at Khao Phanom police station last night and banged his head on the floor, causing injuries.

Police intervened, pulled him off the other man and moved him to a single cell, reports the Bangkok Post.

Investigators planned to continue questioning Mr Theerasak over yesterday’s deadly shooting and did not intend to take him to the murder scene for a crime re-enactment today. They would seek court approval to detain him for another 12 days, and oppose bail.

The suspect is charged with murder, illegal possession of a weapon, carrying it in public without a permit and firing it in public, and taking illicit drugs. He has admitted to the charges, according to police, saying he was under the influence of methamphetamine at the time.

Mr Theerasak was arrested after police surrounded his car tyre shop in tambon Phra Tiew in Khao Phanom district yesterday after three 18-year-old students were found shot dead on the side of a road, their burned motorcycle overturned on the road nearby.

The three teens, one boy and two girls, were shot dead and their motorcycle set on fire after a crash involving a BMW sedan on the Khao Phanom-Thung Yai Road in Phru Tiew about 1:29am yesterday.

Police said a BMW parked at Mr Theerasak’s house had a shattered front windscreen.

The dead boy was identified as Nanthaphan Udomsri and the girls as Natnicha Phanseng and Phanthira Chuthong, all Mathayom Suksa 6 students at Phanom Benja School.

Management, teachers and students at Phanom Benja School attended bathing rites for the three slain students at three local temples in Khao Phanom district yesterday.

