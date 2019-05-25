PHUKET: An accident between a car and a motorbike at a U-turn in Thalang has left two people seriously injured.

By Eakkapop Thongtub

Saturday 25 May 2019, 04:20PM

Hair from the motorcyclists was stuck to the car window. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

The motorbike riders were seriously injured in the collision in Thalang. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Lt Col Kittiphum Tinthalang of Thalang Police was notified of the accident at about 9:30pm on Friday (May 24).

Police arrived at the on the west side of Thepkrasattri Rd near the PEA Thalang branch where they found a red Toyota Yaris with frontal damage, and a Yamaha Fino motorbike lying badly damaged on the road.

The driver of the car, 28-year-old Kritsakorn Jankam, was waiting at the scene uninjured.

The driver of the motorbike, Apirak Kingthong, 36, had several injuries and rescue workers provided first aid at the roadside before taking him to Thalang Hospital for treatment.

His passenger, 20-year-old Suketsara Phutngam, was lying unconscious on the road, also with several injuries. Rescue workers took her to Vachira Phuket Hospital as her injuries were more serious.

Initial investigations revealed that both the car and the motorbike were heading north on Thepkrasattri Rd. As they approached the U-turn at Baan Liphon, the motorbike turned in front of the car which caused a heavy collision.

Locals at the scene described the U-turn as “the deadly U-turn”.

The investigation continues as Police gather more evidence before filing charges.