Motorcyclist killed while exiting Phuket underpass

PHUKET: A 43-year-old man died while riding his motorbike out of the tunnel at the Bang Khu Underpass, at the northern end of the bypass road, this afternoon (June 21).

accidents transport death police

Thursday 21 June 2018, 06:03PM

Police have yet to determine what caused the accident. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

At the scene rescue workers found the body of Chupchai Jankaew, 43, from Thung Song in Nakorn Sri Thammarat, lying on the right-hand lane on the road exiting the underpass.

His motorbike was lying on the road some 15 metres further ahead.

Mr Jankaew’s relatives have been notified of his death, police confirmed.

After police had inspected the scene, rescue workers transported his body to Vachira Phuket Hospital in Phuket Town.

At this stage police have yet to confirmed how the accident transpired.

Lt Wipawan Wattanangerntanong of the Phuket City Police confirmed to The Phuket News that an investigation had been launched to determine was caused the death.

 

 

Jim99 | 23 June 2018 - 05:48:57 

Last time I travelled that route motorbikes were allowed through this tunnel, but not the ones by Central and Tesco Lotus. A motorbike (big bike), rather than a scooter, driven sensibly shouldn't be more of a problem than a car or truck.

Kurt | 22 June 2018 - 13:57:12 

I regular become 'overtaken' by high speed motorbikes on 1 lane underpass ( near central festival). It are just thai kamikaze riders, driving 100 kmh where signs 'advice' 50 kmh.
Illegal to drive there, with speed is your winner. That is of course sometimes just 1 way to heaven. Own choice.  No brain, no pain.  Never RTP Highway check drives! Why?

CaptainJack69 | 22 June 2018 - 00:11:30 

Since motorbikes are clearly forbidden from entering these underpasses I'd say it's a clear case of death-by-misadventure.  Case closed.

Discover Thainess | 21 June 2018 - 20:19:44 

I can’t imagine what he was doing in the tunnel, surely a motorcycle rider in phuket wouldn’t be breaking traffic laws?

