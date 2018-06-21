Motorcyclist killed while exiting Phuket underpass

PHUKET: A 43-year-old man died while riding his motorbike out of the tunnel at the Bang Khu Underpass, at the northern end of the bypass road, this afternoon (June 21).

accidentstransportdeathpoliceEakkapop Thongtub

Thursday 21 June 2018, 06:03PM

Police have yet to determine what caused the accident. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

At the scene rescue workers found the body of Chupchai Jankaew, 43, from Thung Song in Nakorn Sri Thammarat, lying on the right-hand lane on the road exiting the underpass. His motorbike was lying on the road some 15 metres further ahead. Mr Jankaew’s relatives have been notified of his death, police confirmed. After police had inspected the scene, rescue workers transported his body to Vachira Phuket Hospital in Phuket Town. At this stage police have yet to confirmed how the accident transpired. Lt Wipawan Wattanangerntanong of the Phuket City Police confirmed to The Phuket News that an investigation had been launched to determine was caused the death.