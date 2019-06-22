THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
Motorcyclist killed in heavy collision with pickup truck in Thalang

PHUKET: A man has died following an accident in Thalang last night (June 21) in which his motorbike was smashed by a pickup truck.

accidentsdeathtransportpolice
By Eakkapop Thongtub

Saturday 22 June 2019, 12:41PM

The driver and passenger of the pickup truck reported no injuries while the motorcyclist was killed. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

The pickup truck driver tested negative for alcohol. Photo: Eakkapop Thong tub

The driver of the motorbike, 36-year-old Jedsada Muneesuan, was found dead at the scene. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

The accident happened near the airport underpass construction site in Thalang. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Thalang police were notified of the accident at about 10:14pm.

Capt Kraisorn Boonprasop arrived at scene on the east side of Thepkrasattri Rd, near the road that leads to the airport, where a pickup truck was lying on its side near a totally wrecked motorbike.

Waiting at the scene were 31-year-old Niran Jitniwon who was the driver of the pickup truck, and his passenger, 24-year-old Haseson Thingwong. Neither of the men reported any injuries.

The driver of the motorbike, 36-year-old Jedsada Muneesuan, was found dead at the scene. Rescue workers took the body to Thalang Hospital.

Mr Niran was taken to Thalang Police Station for questioning. Capt Kraisorn did not report the details of how the accident happened but believes it was a result of reckless driving on the part of Mr Niran and therefore charged him with causing death by reckless driving.

Mr Niran denied the charge and was released on the promise that he would return to the police station at a later date when asked to do so.

He was tested for alcohol and the results were negative.

Capt Kraisorn asked Thalang Hospital to run a test of Mr Jedsada’s blood alcohol levels as part of the ongoing investigation.

 

 

