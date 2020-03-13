Motorcyclist killed as he hits back of parked truck

PHUKET: A teenage motorcyclist died when he crashed into the back of a parked trailer earlier today (Mar 13), police have confirmed.

By Eakkapop Thongtub

Friday 13 March 2020, 12:32PM

The wreckage of the bike that crashed into the parked trailer, killing the boy. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

The incident occurred around 2am this morning on a dimly lit, three-lane section of Thep Krasattri Rd near Soi Ko Kaewi 7, Moo 2.

Capt Chatree Wetrangsri of Phuket Town Police Station was called to the scene around 2:30am and was joined by officers from Phuket Mission Hospital and Kusoldharm rescue workers.

According to police reports, 41-year-old Aungkan Khunte, a native of Surat Thani, had parked his Phuket registered TPI cement truck, registration number 70-0731, at the side of the road before heading to a nearby shop.

“On returning to his truck, and given it was the middle of the night, he decided he would sleep until the morning,” commented Capt Chatree.

“Police woke Aungkan to inform him a motorcycle had crashed into the back of his parked trailer and the driver had been killed,” added Capt Chatree.

Police discovered the damaged red MXS model Honda motorbike, registration number 1 Kga 7406, at the right-hand side rear of the trailer.

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene. He had suffered serious wounds to his head, despite the fact he had been wearing a helmet. He was not carrying any identification although police estimate him to be between 16-18 years of age.

The driver had been wearing headphones when the incident occurred and his broken phone was found nearby. He was carrying a bag containing several pictures of, what is believed, to be the victim himself.

His body was taken to Vachira Phuket Hospital and the trailer was taken to Phuket Police Station for further investigation.

Police refused to disclose any more details at this point.