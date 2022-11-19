Pro Property Partners
Motorcyclist injured in collision with pickup truck

PHUKET: A motorcyclist was left in serious condition earlier today (Nov 19) after he collided with a pickup truck near the Heroines Monument roundabout in Thalang.

Safetypolice
By Eakkapop Thongtub

Saturday 19 November 2022, 01:58PM

Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

The incident occurred just after 6am, with Pol. Lt. Col. Wongsathorn Dulpheree from Thalang Police Station called to the site of the accident around 6:20am.

Shortly after he was joined at the site by rescue workers from the Phuket Kusoldharm Foundation and medical personnel from Thalang Hospital.

On arriving at the site they discovered a blue Honda Wave motorcycle lying on its side with an injured man lying in the middle of the road.

The man, 49-year-old Niyom Chaisat, was seriously injured but still breathing. He was initially treated at the crash site before being rushed to Vachira Phuket Hospital to receive further treatment.

A red Nissan Navara pickup truck, which had endured heavy damage to its left side and had an punctured tyre, was parked at the side of the road

The pickup’s driver, Sarawut Sudsiangwan, was waiting on the side of the road and told police he had originally helped Mr Niyom after the collision while waiting for medical assistance to arrive.

In recounting the collision, Mr Sudsiangwan told police he was travelling from his home in Kathu to his place of work in Cherng Talay. He was driving northbound on Thepkrasattri Road and went to turn left at the roundabout to heard towards Cherng Talay when Mr Niyom crashed into his car.

Police recorded Mr Sudsiangwan’s testimony as evidence, confirmed that their investigation was ongoing and any attainable CCTV footage near the site would be used to help determine the exact nature of the collision.

