PHUKET: A man has died after his motorbike collided with a cement truck that was making a U-turn on Thepkasattri Rd in Thalang on Saturday afternoon (Mar 30).

accidentsdeathpolice

By Eakkapop Thongtub

Monday 1 April 2019, 12:27PM

The Honda CB500X was wrecked after crashing into the cement truck in Thalang on Saturday (Mar 30). Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

The Honda CB500X was wrecked after crashing into the cement truck in Thalang on Saturday (Mar 30). Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

The Honda CB500X was wrecked after crashing into the cement truck in Thalang on Saturday (Mar 30). Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

The Honda CB500X was wrecked after crashing into the cement truck in Thalang on Saturday (Mar 30). Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

The Honda CB500X was wrecked after crashing into the cement truck in Thalang on Saturday (Mar 30). Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

The accident happened on the west side of Thepkasattri Rd at the U-turn approximately 800 metres north of Thalang Police Station.

Thalang Police were notified of the accident at about 4:20pm and arrived at the scene to find a broken down cement truck parked sideways on the road and a totally wrecked Honda CB500X motorbike wedged into the side of the truck.

The driver of the cement truck, 23-year-old Teerachai Jaratphan, told Capt Warawut Sensob of Thalang Police Station that he was driving northbound on Thepkasattri Road and needed to make a U-turn near Bank for Agriculture and Agricultural Cooperatives (BAAC).

He said that as he was making the U-turn, another truck that was heading towards him moved away into the left lane. The motorbike then suddenly crashed into the side of the truck.

Rescue workers arrived to find the driver of the motorbike, 35-year-old Sompak Petchwang from Ranong, severely injured. His neck was twisted and his pulse was very weak as he lay unconscious.

He was rushed to Thalang hospital where he was found to have a broken skull. Doctors spent two hours trying to save him but he died at the hospital.

Teerachai was preliminarily charged with causing death by reckless driving while the investigation into the cause of the accident continues.