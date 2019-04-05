PHUKET: A man has died after crashing his motorbike into a power pole in Phuket Town early this morning (Apr 5).

accidentsdeathpolicetransport

By Eakkapop Thongtub

Friday 5 April 2019, 12:49PM

The motorbike slammed into a power pole on Thep Anusorn Rd in Phuket Town early Friday morning (Apr 5). Photo: supplied

The motorbike slammed into a power pole on Thep Anusorn Rd in Phuket Town early Friday morning (Apr 5). Photo: supplied

The accident occurred at about 5:48am on Thep Anusorn Rd.

Lt Col Narong Muangduang of Wichit Police arrived at the scene with officers and rescue volunteers where they found the seriously injured body of 26-year-old Kasemsan Samee.

Mr Kasemsan was found with a depressed skull fracture and a face covered in blood. He still had one leg over the Honda Wave motorbike that he was riding.

His body was taken to Vachira Phuket Hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

Police could not confirm whether Mr Kasemsan was wearing a helmet, although no helmet was found at the scene.

Initial investigations and CCTV footage revealed that Mr Kasemsan swerved to avoid a minivan that turned onto the road he was on, causing him to lose control and hit the power pole.

An alcohol test was taken but the hospital has yet to disclose the results.

Police have notified the man’s relatives of his death.