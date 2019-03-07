Phuket: A man has died after his motorcycle hit a truck in Thalang as he was riding to work with his wife early this morning (Mar 7).

By Eakkapop Thongtub

Thursday 7 March 2019, 06:44PM

Police and rescue workers at the scene of the accident near Makro in Thalang. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Ms Nanthiya Thongsen sits in shock at the entrance leading to Makro, Thalang. Photo Eakkapop Thongtub

Police were notified of the accident at about 5:45am on Thepkrasattri Rd at the entrance to Makro.

Thalang Police coordinated with Kusoldharm Foundation rescue workers and arrived at the scene to find a man unconscious and bleeding heavily while his wife was sitting on the ground injured.

Capt Warawut Sensob of Thalang Police said, “At the entrance to the car park of Makro in Thalang we found a black Honda Wave on the floor. Beside it lay Mr Suwatchai Boonrak, 22.

“He had a severe wound on his head and there was a lot of blood around his head and chest.

“His wife, Ms Nanthiya Thongsen, 26, was sitting close by and suffered minor injuries.

Both were taken to Thalang Hospital where Mr Suwatchai was pronounced dead on arrival.

Ms Nanthiya is deaf and could not verbally communicate with Police.

“She used hand gestures and a phone to explain what had happened,” Capt Warawut said.

“Ms Nanthiya was riding on the back of the motorbike that Mr Suwatchai was driving. They were heading to work in Mai Khao.

“As they were driving northbound along the left-hand lane on Thepkrasattri Rd, a 10-wheeler truck took a very wide left-turn into the Makro car park causing the motorbike to lose control and fall. Mr Suwatchai fell under the rear of the truck and was crushed,” Capt Warawut explained.

As there was no sign of the truck, Ms Nanthiya communicated to police that the truck continued into the Makro car park, so officers began searching the area.

“The search took us behind the store where we found a white 10-wheeler Isuzu truck and its driver, Mr Phano Niamphinit, 37,” Capt Warawut said. “When asked about the accident, he said he knew nothing about it. He was delivering seafood to Makro.”

Officers then checked CCTV footage in the area which showed that the truck matched the one involved in the accident.

“Mr Phano was taken to Thalang Police Station for questioning. We have not yet charged him as we are waiting until the investigation is complete.” Capt Warawut added.