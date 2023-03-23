333 at the beach
Motorcyclist crushed by truck in Rawai

Motorcyclist crushed by truck in Rawai

PHUKET: A man driving his motorbike along Rawai Beach died this morning (Mar 23) after his head was crushed under a truck. Relevant officials are yet to report what caused the man to fall under the truck’s wheels. The accident was recorded by at least one CCTV camera and most likely witnessed by people in the area.

By The Phuket News

Thursday 23 March 2023, 04:32PM

A Thai motorcyclist died in a road accident in Rawai on Thursday (Mar 23) morning. Image: Phuket Info Center / CCTV

A Thai motorcyclist died in a road accident in Rawai on Thursday (Mar 23) morning. Image: Phuket Info Center

A Thai motorcyclist died in a road accident in Rawai on Thursday (Mar 23) morning. Image: Bank Pongpan Nakwanit / Ruamjai Rescue Service

UPDATE: As of 4.30pm, the victims’s identity had been revealed as Mr Choengchai, 61 years old, from Songkhla province. Full name had not been disclosed. Nothing about the cause of the accident had been said. 

The accident in Rawai was confirmed by Phuket Info Center at around 1pm, two and a half hours after it happened.

“At 10.39am today (Mar 23), there was an accident involving a motorcyclist who lost control [of his bike] and fell under the rear wheels of a truck. He was run over by the truck’s wheels and died. The incident took place on the road running along Rawai Beach in Rawai Subdistrict, Mueang District, Phuket,” reported Phuket Info Center, confirming the accident.

The webpage, linked to the Phuket Governor’s office, shared a CCTV video of the accident bearing a logo similar to the Rawai Municipality’s official emblem. Yet, as of 4pm, no additional information had been publicly revealed either by Rawai Municipality, Chalong Police, Rawai Mayor Aroon Solos or any other official source.

The video, posted by Phuket Info Center, shows a motorcyclist moving along Rawai beach closely following a black pickup and then falling under a truck coming in the opposite direction. At the time of the fall, the motorcycle is obscured by the pickup truck but it is clearly seen being close to the median lane as if trying to overtake. 

According to Ruamjai Foundation rescue worker Pongpan Nakwanit, the motorcyclist’s head was completely crushed by the truck’s wheels causing immediate death. The body was taken to Vachira Phuket Hospital, Mr Pongpan said in a publication on his personal Facebook page. The post was then publicly shared by Ruamjai Phuket Foundation.

The victim’s identity was not revealed in the publication. Pictures from the scene show that the Thai man was not wearing a helmet.

Phuket community
Ambassadors to be invited to ‘Sufficiency Economy’ fam trip

Phang Nga and Krabi maybe....Phukets "sufficiency economy" based on tourism did clearly no...(Read More)

Phanaeng Curry named world’s best stew

Er,no Christy. Not the far south ! And regarding all curries look like baby poo ,you are excused for...(Read More)

Phanaeng Curry named world’s best stew

Er, it's far southern Thai and so essentially Malaysian. Regardless all curries are grossly o...(Read More)

Woman killed in motorbike accident on Patong-Kamala road

Really, Thais don't wear helmets? Shurely Shome Mishtake. Thanks for telling us for the 24323423...(Read More)

Ambassadors to be invited to ‘Sufficiency Economy’ fam trip

@Pascale. Don't be too hard on Kurt, hes very old and a bit eeerrrr........misguided. There but...(Read More)

Tour bus slams power pole on Patong Hill

All these buses have been sat still with little if any servicing over the past three years- stand by...(Read More)

Tour bus slams power pole on Patong Hill

cant they even check theri breaks? after 3 years of stop those busses should be fully re checked bef...(Read More)

Russian tourists found safe in Phuket jungle

TAT should make bush routes maps and supply hotels with it, including advices ( carry drinking water...(Read More)

Phanaeng Curry named world’s best stew

@Timothy A Malaysian curry ? Oh dear, you really have no idea what you are talking about. Go back ...(Read More)

Woman killed in motorbike accident on Patong-Kamala road

No witness? Than we, RTP, start 'believing'. Only 1 helmet found. Thai law is explicite. ALL...(Read More)

 

