Motorcycle taxi driver hospitalised in knife attack on Bangla Road

PHUKET: A motorcycle taxi driver was left hospitalised following a knife attack on Bangla Road early this morning (Feb 27), Police confirmed to The Phuket News.

crimepatongviolence
By Eakkapop Thongtub

Thursday 27 February 2020, 04:21PM

Main: CCTV footage of the incident. Inset: The victim of the attack, Mr Piya Soonsanthia, who was hospitalised. Photos: Patong Police

The attack was a result of an altercation between two taxi drivers who had argued over passengers and occurred around 4am this morning.

Police, who arrived at the scene together with Kusoldharm rescue workers, found motorcycle taxi driver Mr Piya Soonsanthia, 42, suffering from two wounds on the left side of his body and one on his left knee.

The wounds appeared to be the result of a stabbing and Mr Piya was rushed to Patong Hospital for immediate medical treatment.

According to the victim’s brother, Mr Kiattisak Soonsakthia, 43, an argument broke out between Mr Piya and a fellow taxi driver by the name of “Joe”. The latter claimed that Mr Piya had stolen one of his customers as they we waiting at the taxi queue.

A heated argument ensued before Joe lashed out and hit Mr Piya in the face several times. Mr Kiattisak jumped in to separate the two but was also set upon by Joe who then produced a knife that he used in the attack, seriously injuring Mr Piya.

Joe then fled on his motorbike.

Lt Phuwadon Laikong of the Patong Police confirmed CCTV footage which captured the incident will be studied to assist in the investigation and help Police identity and track Joe down.

