Oak Maedow Phuket BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Motorcycle rider found dead in a roadside ditch in Pa Khlok

Motorcycle rider found dead in a roadside ditch in Pa Khlok

PHUKET: A man was found dead in a ditch beside Route 4027 in Moo 1, Pa Khlok, this morning (Sept 27).

accidents
By Eakkapop Thongtub

Sunday 27 September 2020, 01:15PM

Police believe the deceased either fell asleep at the wheel or lost control of his motorbike for some other reason. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Police believe the deceased either fell asleep at the wheel or lost control of his motorbike for some other reason. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Major Wutthichai Kaewthong of the Thalang Police was notified of the incident and called to scene at about 6:30am.

Police together with Kusoldharm rescue workers arrived at the scene to find the body of Nattharat Boonphitak, 20, in the ditch beside the road.

Mr Nattharat’s upper body was submerged in the water mixed with his blood, while his lower body was still above the water level. Near the body there was a red Honda Scoopy motorbike with damage to its front. The bike’s license plates indicated it was registered in Phang Nga province.

A massive wound was found on Mr Nattharat’s head, and his left eyeball went out of the eye socket. No other injuries were found along his body.

From initial examination, Mr Natthawat could have died for at least four hours before his body was found.

Mr Natthawat ‘s body was taken to Thalang Hospital for further examination while his Honda Scoopy motorbike was taken to Thalang Police Station.

As Major Wuttichai explained, police believe that Nattharat was riding back to his home in Pa Khlok and either fell asleep or lost control of his motorbike, resulting in the vehicle going off the road and falling into the ditch where Nattharat hit cement with his head.

“The body will be examined at the hospital to find the true cause of death and then the body given to relative for proper religious ceremonies,” said Major Wuttichai.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Electricity outage to affect Srisoonthorn
CCSA panel to approve visa scheme to allow foreign tourists into country
Phuket drug raid nets 7.6kg of ya ice, 12k pills of ya bah
Phuket Opinion: Corruption, and the Big Joke
Koh Chang resort sues expat over bad review
Seven killed, 40 hurt in Korat bus-lorry crash
Female prisoner escapes from Phuket hospital
Financial Thaimes: Warren Buffett’s top three investment tips
Thai Chamber of Commerce seeks visa amnesty for tourists
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Immigration deadline looms! 7-day Thailand quarantine? Re-infections of Covid? || September 25
DSI to investigate Sripanwa land claims
Sunken Samui ferry to be raised this weekend
Phuket’s ‘missing’ tsunami-warning buoy now recovered
Phuket Provincial Police Chief to join Immigration ranks
Police probe into Phuket student death still yet to conclude

 

Phuket community
Seven killed, 40 hurt in Korat bus-lorry crash

Fun fact, that's 12% of the total COVID fatalities for Thailand. 12% of all the deaths that have...(Read More)

Koh Chang resort sues expat over bad review

Lets not forget that now defunct Phuket based news website which spent years in the courts over comm...(Read More)

Thai Chamber of Commerce seeks visa amnesty for tourists

Point is: Thai Immigration not provide Visa, only hand out extensions....(Read More)

Thai Chamber of Commerce seeks visa amnesty for tourists

@Foot. One can not require for a Retirement extension with a tourist visa. One needs a A/O/B- or wha...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Corruption, and the Big Joke

Thank you for your honesty Phuket news. You are the only honest English media outlet for expats in P...(Read More)

CCSA panel to approve visa scheme to allow foreign tourists into country

The Thai Government set the requirements or hotel yes/no can become a ASLQ hotel, do include the pri...(Read More)

Koh Chang resort sues expat over bad review

How sad is that resort. If you can't cope with criticism then provide decent service to guests o...(Read More)

CCSA panel to approve visa scheme to allow foreign tourists into country

5: Make the price of that thai quarantine period the same for every tourist. 6: THAI only flys a fe...(Read More)

CCSA panel to approve visa scheme to allow foreign tourists into country

Really piece of office desk work, that STV thing. It will not work. 1: From which airports these ...(Read More)

Thai Chamber of Commerce seeks visa amnesty for tourists

@Foot, not interested in bending the rules or their intentions. Not interested in retiring in Thaila...(Read More)

 

tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
Dan About Thailand
https://sgssecurity.com/
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Phuket Property
UWC Thailand
Kvik Phuket
Phuket Hospitality Challenge 2020
CMI - Thailand
Thanyapura Health 360
Thai Residential
Property in Phuket
Diamond Resort Phuket
HeadStart International School Phuket

 