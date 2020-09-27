Motorcycle rider found dead in a roadside ditch in Pa Khlok

PHUKET: A man was found dead in a ditch beside Route 4027 in Moo 1, Pa Khlok, this morning (Sept 27).

By Eakkapop Thongtub

Sunday 27 September 2020, 01:15PM

Police believe the deceased either fell asleep at the wheel or lost control of his motorbike for some other reason. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Major Wutthichai Kaewthong of the Thalang Police was notified of the incident and called to scene at about 6:30am.

Police together with Kusoldharm rescue workers arrived at the scene to find the body of Nattharat Boonphitak, 20, in the ditch beside the road.

Mr Nattharat’s upper body was submerged in the water mixed with his blood, while his lower body was still above the water level. Near the body there was a red Honda Scoopy motorbike with damage to its front. The bike’s license plates indicated it was registered in Phang Nga province.

A massive wound was found on Mr Nattharat’s head, and his left eyeball went out of the eye socket. No other injuries were found along his body.

From initial examination, Mr Natthawat could have died for at least four hours before his body was found.

Mr Natthawat ‘s body was taken to Thalang Hospital for further examination while his Honda Scoopy motorbike was taken to Thalang Police Station.

As Major Wuttichai explained, police believe that Nattharat was riding back to his home in Pa Khlok and either fell asleep or lost control of his motorbike, resulting in the vehicle going off the road and falling into the ditch where Nattharat hit cement with his head.

“The body will be examined at the hospital to find the true cause of death and then the body given to relative for proper religious ceremonies,” said Major Wuttichai.