Motorbikes hitting walls marks Day 5 of Seven Days of Danger campaign in Phuket

PHUKET: Phuket officials have recognised just two road accidents that resulted in people being admitted to hospital for their injuries yesterday (Jan 2), Day 5 of the Seven Days of Danger accident prevention and reduction campaign for the New Year.

By The Phuket News

Monday 3 January 2022, 10:33AM

According to a report released by the Phuket Provincial Disaster Prevention and Mitigation Office (DDPM-Phuket) office, the first accident yesterday saw Aung Thu, 32, slam his motorbike into a wall on a small street near the Region 8 Police headquarters in Tha Chatchai at 6pm.

Mr Aung Tau suffered a head wound and was unconscious at the scene. He was taken to Thalang Hospital, then transferred to Vachira Phuket Hospital in Phuket Town.

The report marked that Mr Aung Tau had been drinking alcohol and that he did not have a driver’s license.

The second accident saw Phatwichitra Poonpat, 44, ride her motorbike into a wall near a resort on 50 Pi Rd in Patong at 8:30pm.

Ms Phatwichitra suffered a head injury and was unable to recall what had led to the accident.

The report marked that she was not wearing a helmet and had been drinking alcohol

The two accidents yesterday brought the tally for the campaign so far to 21 accidents resulting in 20 people (16 males, four females) admitted to hospital for injuries, and one death.

The DDPM report also included details of police action in the road safety campaign.

A total of 483 people staffed 11 checkpoints across the island yesterday, inspecting a total of 1,139 vehicles.

Police levied fines or pressed charges for the following cases:

Not wearing a helmet ‒ 107 cases Riding unsafe or modified motorcycles ‒ 12 cases Drunk driving ‒ 5 cases Not wearing seat belts ‒ 20 cases No driver’s license ‒ 91 cases Speed over the limit ‒ 0 cases Violating traffic signals ‒ 13 cases Driving against the traffic direction ‒ 16 cases Dangerous overtaking ‒ 1 case Using a mobile phone while driving ‒ 8 cases

The report also included the total number of police fines since the campaign began on Wednesday, as follows:

Not wearing a helmet ‒ 625 cases Riding unsafe or modified motorcycles ‒ 56 cases Drunk driving ‒ 21 cases Not wearing seat belts ‒ 73 cases No driver’s license ‒ 442 cases Speeding over the limit ‒ 10 cases Violating traffic signals ‒ 73 cases Driving against the traffic direction ‒ 69 cases Dangerous overtaking ‒ 9 cases Using a mobile phone while driving ‒ 31 cases

Police and other officials have stopped and inspected 6,045 vehicles so far throughout the campaign.

Of those fined or charged, 30- to 39-year-olds were the greatest offenders, accounting for 28.32% of all traffic violations processed, followed by 40- to 49-year-olds, accounting for 25.90% of all traffic violations.

People aged 15 to 19 years old accounted for 14.83% of the traffic violations processed.