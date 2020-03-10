Motorbike thief arrested

PHUKET: Police arrested a 25-year-old man yesterday (Mar 9) for stealing two motorbikes, one in Rassada and one in Chalong, late last month.

crimepolice

By Eakkapop Thongtub

Tuesday 10 March 2020, 05:46PM

Natthakit ‘Ta’ Kuekul was charged with two counts of theft. Photo: Phuket Provincial Police

Natthakit ‘Ta’ Kuekul was charged with two counts of theft. Photo: Phuket Provincial Police

Natthakit ‘Ta’ Kuekul was charged with two counts of theft. Photo: Phuket Provincial Police

Natthakit ‘Ta’ Kuekul was charged with two counts of theft. Photo: Phuket Provincial Police

Col Bandit Khaosutham, Chief of the Phuket Provincial Police Investigation Division, named the man arrested as Natthakit “Ta” Kuekul.

The arrest followed a complaint filed on Feb 22 reporting a grey Honda Click stolen in Soi Patchanee, Moo 3, Rassada, Col Bandit said.

Police checked CCTV footage and eventually tracked down and arrested Natthakit while riding a green Honda Click motorbike at the parking lot of an apartment building in Moo 2, Rassada, Col Bandit said.

Police searched Natthakit’s accommodation and found other items of evidence which he used for committing the thefts, including a tool set and what Col Bandit described as a “fake motorbike key”.

Natthakit was taken to Phuket City Police Station, where he confessed to stealing the grey Honda Click in Rassada, Col Bandit said.

The green Honda Click he was riding when he was arrested was stolen from a house in Chalongsuk Village housing estate on Chao Fa West Rd in Chalong on Feb 27, Col Bandit added.

Natthakit also confessed to stealing a licence plate from another motorbike that was parked at Laem Hin Pier in Koh Kaew so he could use it on one of the two motorbikes he had stolen, Col Bandit said.

Col Bandit confirmed that Natthakit had been charged with two counts of theft.