PHUKET: A motorbike taxi rider in Ao Nang, Krabi, across Phang Nga Bay from Phuket, has been charged with attempted murder after he attacked a Norwegian tourist with a scythe, leaving the tourist with a wound that took 30 stitches to close.

By The Phuket News

Friday 14 February 2020, 04:28PM

Motorbike taxi driver 21-year-old Kiattisak ‘Nui’ Boonrabiap was arrested at his family’s home in Ao Nang on Wednesday (Feb 12). Photo: Ao Nang Police

Kiattisak kept the scythe on the roof of the motorbike’s passenger cab. Photo: Ao Nang Police

The motorbike taxi driver is also facing drug charges after testing positive for meth use.

Ao Nang Police Chief Col Aphichart Jinapen confirmed to The Phuket News today that the motorbike taxi rider, 21-year-old Kiattisak “Nui” Boonrabiap, was arrested at his family’s home in Ao Nang at 12:20pm Wednesday (Feb 12).

Col Aphichart explained that Norwegian tourist Ole Kristan Krogh, 31, and his friend reported the attack to Ao Nang Police at 1:40am on Feb 2.

Ready to go home after a night out, Mr Krogh and his friend called a motorbike taxi with a sidecar for passengers to take them to their hotel in Soi Ao Nang 15, but the driver took them to a different hotel with a similar name, Col Aphichart said.

The tourists explained that that it was not their hotel, and the driver dropped them off in front of a Thai restaurant near Avani Aonang Cliff Krabi Resort, where an argument later ensued, he said.

“The argument became a fight, during which Kiattisak swung a 70cm scythe at Mr Krogh’s head, but Mr Krogh blocked the blade with his right forearm,” Col Aphichart explained.

“Even after this, Kiattisak asked Mr Krogh for B200 as the fare. Mr Krogh gave it to him and walked back to his hotel, where staff administered first aid to his wound and call a local hospital ambulance for him. The wound required 30 stitches,” Col Aphichart added.

Through CCTV, police tracked down Kiattisak to his house in Ao Nang. The officers obtained a warrant for Kiattisak’s arrest, issued by Krabi Provincial Court on Feb 11. Officers moved in and placed Kiattisak under arrest the next day, he said.

At the house officers found the scythe used in the attack, as well as the motorbike taxi vest and jacket he wore that night to identify him, Col Aphichart noted.

“After his arrest, Kiattisak confessed that he did not know where the tourists’ hotel was, so he took them to a restaurant. The tourist wanted to pay only B100 for the fare, leading to the argument,” Col Aphichart said.

“Kiattisak was furious and used the scythe, which was kept on the roof of his motorbike’s passenger cab, to attack him, then the tourists gave him B200,” he added.

Kiattisak was also subjected to a urine test for drug use, which tested positive for meth, Col Aphichart said.

“Kiattisak had been charged with attempted murder and possession of a Category 1 drug,” Col Aphichart said confirmed.