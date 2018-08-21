THE PAVILIONS PHUKET EPL Prediction Competition 2018-2019 Kata Rocks
Login | Create Account Poll Currency Weather Facebook Youtube Search

Motorbike rider killed in Phuket pickup ‘pull out’ manoeuvre

PHUKET: Police have yet confirm whether the driver of a pickup truck will be charged after he pulled out onto Thepkrasattri Rd in Srisoonthorn late last night (Aug 20), leaving a motorbike driver no room to avoid a collision.

transportaccidentsdeath
By Eakkapop Thongtub

Tuesday 21 August 2018, 04:20PM

The crumpled wreck of Mr Nakarin’s motorbike. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

The crumpled wreck of Mr Nakarin’s motorbike. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

The driver of the motorbike, Nakarin Nuneung, 20, of Phang Nga province, died at the scene from the ensuing impact.

Lt Col Kittipoom Thinthalang from Thalang Police Station was informed of the accident at 11:45pm.

Police and rescue workers arrived at the scene, on Thepkrasattri Rd in Moo3 Srisoonthorn, to find Mr Nakarin unconscious and unresponsive on the road. He was later pronounced dead at Thalang Hospital.

Parked nearby was the damaged Mazda pickup truck involved in the accident. The driver, Tossawat Raksamurwong, 24, from Udon Thani, was also at the scene.

Police were told that Mr Nakarin was travelling southbound when Mr Tossawat pulled the pickup truck out from a parking space into the path of Mr Nakarin, whose motorbike struck the pickup truck.

Police said that Mr Tossawat had tested negative for drugs and alcohol. They also noted that the road was wet from rain.

However, the police report did not mention whether or not Mr Nakarin was wearing a helmet at the time of the accident.

Police reported that they had yet to conclude their investigation and were to question Mr Tossawat further.

At this stage no charges have been pressed, officers confirmed.

Meanwhile, the body of Mr Nakarin has been returned to his relatives, police said.

 

 

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

Comments Here:
Comments Left:
# Characters
Username:
Password:
E-mail:
Security:

Kurt | 22 August 2018 - 14:27:53 

Perhaps the pick up driver did not look to the right for other traffic ( many thai not do) before joining the traffic.
And perhaps the motorbike's speed was to high to react at moment prior collusion on a wet road?  Never drive faster than you can think, specially on a motorbike as vulnerable/unprotected you are.

Christy Sweet | 22 August 2018 - 11:12:36 

This pulling out to the left w/o looking is - to me, the most dangerous of all the bad driving practices experienced here on an hourly basis. It's worse even than driving on the wrong side, which is just another obstacle to avoid.  When traffic is overtaking  on the right, there's no where to go when these idiots pull this stunt. 
I always give them a blasting with the horn, and a  hearty...

BenPendejo | 21 August 2018 - 17:31:07 

This could have more truthfully stated that "Police have yet to press charges pending the delivery of brown envelope by Mr. Tossawat and his family". I would be willing to bet that Khun Tossawat pulled out without looking, as is common practice in this wonderful  "Land of Road Deaths". I would also bet that a helmetless Mr Nakarin was barreling along with no thought of any impe...

Have a news tip-off? Click here

No laws covering ATV safety, say Phuket Tourist Police
Saudi Arabian tourist dies from injuries in Phuket ATV plunge
Governor lowers boom on Phuket tour boat safety
Woman, 59, riding bicycle at night killed by car
Thai man, 29, dies in high speed crash, not known if street racing to blame
Phuket big bike rider, 24, rear-ends ice delivery truck, dies at scene
Motorists slam police road safety crackdown
Three-year-old dies after being left in school van
Anger grows in Italy as bridge toll hits 39
Dozens killed in Italy motorway bridge collapse ‘tragedy’
Phuket light aircraft crash survivor making progress, investigation yet to conclude
Pickup truck driver, 22, dies after Phuket crash
Dad sees foul play in teen’s fatal ‘fall’
Tourists should have insurance, forum told
17 dead as tourist boat sinks in US lake

 

Phuket community
Paradise Postponed: Franck de Lestapis at Pimalai Resort Koh Lanta

With the prices that place charges it's no wonder they can afford to pay for obvious commercial ...(Read More)

It’s the money: Tour operator commissions key factor undermining Phuket marine tourism safety

All very true and valid points. The issue of booking desks gouging prices with no thought for the re...(Read More)

Phuket monkey mass sterilisation Round 2 begins!

Wow, 1,312,492 stray dogs on Phuket? Is that official? Same as the official figure of about 350,000...(Read More)

Phuket marine safety sessions fully booked

Who are the Teachers? Horst...(Read More)

Phuket lifeguard deal probed for corruption

B14m contract and no lifeguards appeared but it took them this long to realise something was amiss (...(Read More)

Phuket marine safety sessions fully booked

Unfortunately, the Harbour Department in Thailand does not have enough qualified Instructors to trai...(Read More)

Phuket monkey mass sterilisation Round 2 begins!

What about doing something about the 1,312,492 stray dogs in Phuket? The little green rubber rings t...(Read More)

129 Phuket monkeys caught for mass sterilisation Round 2

Undisclosed reasons. That means:, thai way of doing things without thinking or reason. Just do. And ...(Read More)

Hope floats for Chalong Underpass opening by April

Dek, sadly, some, like you, with no expertise, want to comment on people they do not know.... oops, ...(Read More)

Phuket lifeguard deal probed for corruption

No surprise at all...I mean...did anyone actually think this contract was awarded on such a strange ...(Read More)

 

Central Food Hall
Freedom Boardsports
HeadStart International School Phuket
Tile-it
Lofty Phuket
Ocean Plastic Intertrade
The Boathouse Phuket
JW Marriott Phuket
China International Boat Show 2019
Dream Beach Club

 