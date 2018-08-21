PHUKET: Police have yet confirm whether the driver of a pickup truck will be charged after he pulled out onto Thepkrasattri Rd in Srisoonthorn late last night (Aug 20), leaving a motorbike driver no room to avoid a collision.

By Eakkapop Thongtub

Tuesday 21 August 2018, 04:20PM

The crumpled wreck of Mr Nakarin’s motorbike. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

The driver of the motorbike, Nakarin Nuneung, 20, of Phang Nga province, died at the scene from the ensuing impact.

Lt Col Kittipoom Thinthalang from Thalang Police Station was informed of the accident at 11:45pm.

Police and rescue workers arrived at the scene, on Thepkrasattri Rd in Moo3 Srisoonthorn, to find Mr Nakarin unconscious and unresponsive on the road. He was later pronounced dead at Thalang Hospital.

Parked nearby was the damaged Mazda pickup truck involved in the accident. The driver, Tossawat Raksamurwong, 24, from Udon Thani, was also at the scene.

Police were told that Mr Nakarin was travelling southbound when Mr Tossawat pulled the pickup truck out from a parking space into the path of Mr Nakarin, whose motorbike struck the pickup truck.

Police said that Mr Tossawat had tested negative for drugs and alcohol. They also noted that the road was wet from rain.

However, the police report did not mention whether or not Mr Nakarin was wearing a helmet at the time of the accident.

Police reported that they had yet to conclude their investigation and were to question Mr Tossawat further.

At this stage no charges have been pressed, officers confirmed.

Meanwhile, the body of Mr Nakarin has been returned to his relatives, police said.