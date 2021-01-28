Kata Rocks
Motorbike rider killed as alleged drunk driver wipes out

Motorbike rider killed as alleged drunk driver wipes out

PHUKET: A 24-year-old man died early this morning (Jan 28) when the motorbike he was riding was struck by a car that had crossed the central reservation just east of the Sam Kong Intersection in Kathu. The driver of the car is believed to have been drunk at the time.

deathaccidentstransportSafetyalcoholcrimepolice
By Eakkapop Thongtub

Thursday 28 January 2021, 03:48PM

Photo: Panthakorn Pongpao

Police were called to the scene, in front of a water park construction site on Phra Phuket Kaew Rd about 300 metres east of the Sam Kong Intersection, at about 5:50am, said Lt Adisorn Juhong of the Kathu Police was called at the scene 

Police together with Kathu Municipality and Kusoldharm rescue workers arrived at the scene to find a heavily damaged black Honda Amaze car, registered in Phuket, on its roof in the middle of the west-bound lanes.

Rescue workers recovered both the car driver, Komson Phuthasangkharach, 29, and his passenger, Kawalee Pramthong, 19, from the wreck and took them to Vachira Phuket Hospital for minor injuries.

Near the overturned car was the body of Wadchara Saysamut, 24, and his damaged Phuket-registered Honda Scoopy i motorbike that he was riding when he was struck by the car.

From their initial investigation, police had confirmed that Komson was driving eastbound when he lost control of the car and crossed the central reservation, and hit Mr Wadchara as he was riding westbound on the other side of the dual carriageway.

“We believe that Komson was speeding and was drunk. We already asked hospital staff to test his blood for alcohol,” Lt Adisorn said.

“We have not decided what charges Komson will face just, as we are still waiting for the alcohol test,” Lt Adisorn added.

