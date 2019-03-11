The impact sent the Honda motorcycle flying through the air. It ended up suspended from high-voltage power lines above a local road in the northeastern province after the accident.
Eyewitnesses said the bike was being carried in the bed of a silver Isuzu pickup truck.
The truck swerved to avoid a motorcyclist riding against the traffic, they said. The pickup overturned and came to rest upside down, its cab crushed, while the motorcycle on its bed soared upwards and was caught on the power cables.
Five people in the pickup truck, registered in Surin, were injured and were sent to Kabchoeng Hospital. Four of them were identified as Chatchai Wongcharoen, Peerapat Wongcharoen, Surasak Soodtong and Detnarong Phumlee.
Police were investigating the accident.
