Tengoku
Tengoku
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

‘Motivated’ Serena brushes off retirement talk despite Wimbledon defeat

‘Motivated’ Serena brushes off retirement talk despite Wimbledon defeat

TENNIS: Serena Williams brushed off any talk of retirement yesterday (June 28) by insisting she is “motivated” to play at the US Open later this year despite a shattering Wimbledon defeat.

Tennis
By AFP

Wednesday 29 June 2022, 11:15AM

A dejected Serena Williams after her defeat to France’s Harmony Tan at Wimbledon yesterday (June 28). Photo: Glyn Kirk / AFP

A dejected Serena Williams after her defeat to France’s Harmony Tan at Wimbledon yesterday (June 28). Photo: Glyn Kirk / AFP

“The US Open was the place where I won my first Slam, it’s super-special. There’s definitely a lot of motivation to get better and play at home,” the 40-year-old American said.

Williams was speaking after losing in her first singles match for a year when she went down 7-5, 1-6, 7/6 (10/7) to unseeded Harmony Tan, the world number 115, in the opening round of Wimbledon.

The 23-time major winner, who debuted at the All England Club in 1998, refused to speculate on whether or not she will be back at Wimbledon in 2023.

“I am just playing for right now. I see how I feel and go from there.

“Who knows where I will pop up.”

Williams walked onto Centre Court for the evening match and quickly looked rusty. She was broken in her first service game.

Williams, far below her imperious best and apparently lacking fitness, bounced back, breaking in the fourth game to level at 2-2, buoyed by a supportive crowd.

The pair swapped further breaks but Tan broke again in the 11th game and held her nerve to close out the set 7-5.

Williams broke after a mammoth second game of the second set and went on to level the match 6-1.

The American was first to break in the decider but Tan levelled at 3-3.

Williams broke again in the ninth game, throwing her arms into the air in jubilation but faltered as she served for the match.

She faced a match point on her own serve in the 12th game but saved it with a forehand volley, taking the contest into a third-set tie-break.

Subscribe to The Phuket News

Williams stepped up a gear, winning the first four points as the match, under the Wimbledon roof, ticked past three hours.

But still her French opponent was not down and out, winning the next five points to edge ahead.

Williams, looking out of breath, could not find inspiration, netting when facing a second match point.

I’m so emotional’

She finished with 61 winners but 54 unforced errors in the 3-hour, 11-minute evening match.

“I’m so emotional now,” said Tan. “She’s a superstar. When I was young, I was watching her so many times on the TV.

“When I saw the draw, I was really scared. She’s such a legend. I thought if I can win one game, two games, that would be really good for me.”

Twelve months ago, Williams quit her Wimbledon first-round match in tears after suffering an injury and she had not played singles tennis since until yesterday.

Doubts had been growing about whether the former world number one - who has slumped to 1,204th in the rankings after her period of inaction - would return to the sport.

But she warmed up by teaming up with Ons Jabeur in the doubles at Eastbourne last week.

Williams won the last of her seven Wimbledon singles titles six years ago but reached the final in 2018 and 2019.

The American, who was given a wildcard for this year’s tournament, remains stuck on 23 Grand Slam singles titles - agonisingly one short of Margaret Court’s all-time record.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Thai teen sensation qualifies for World Athletics Championships
Phayahong makes history as first Thai woman K-1 champion
Phuket speedster remains on track, receives award from Governor
NSW top Queensland, force decider in State of Origin series
Thailand’s women cricketers making a mark internationally
Ready, Teddy, Go as legend kicks off youth football clinic
Pimrypie tickets not intended for local sale, says big match organiser
Phuket hosts tennis invitational
Fans advised to snap up Thailand GP tickets
Star athletes train in Phuket ahead of World Championships qualifiers
Verstappen’s Championship drive in Montreal
Teddy Sheringham to join Phuket football clinic
Phuket’s Top Noi a UFC star in the making
Swimming to set up ‘open category’ for transgender athletes
Fitzpatrick wins US Open with sensational finish

 

Phuket community
Phuket Immigration responds over visa extension scam

these agents are the vehicle of corruption at Immigration some of these 'tourists' will not ...(Read More)

Patong motorbike taxi riders told to be legal, polite ‒ and no fighting

WTF! Why should motorbike taxi drivers beware of call centre gangs? They must be at the very bottom ...(Read More)

Phuket Immigration responds over visa extension scam

Well everyone knows that those who use these visa offices do not get visas legally. Which is retire...(Read More)

Patong motorbike taxi riders told to be legal, polite ‒ and no fighting

Only address the motorbike taxi drivers? Strange, not a single word about Van, taxi, tuk tuk drivers...(Read More)

National Park entry fees still charging foreigners five times more

DKK again in the bend, even fantasizing, challenging about 'climbs'. I have been at Niagara ...(Read More)

Anutin tests COVID positive on European return

SIX times vaccinated??? OMG. Anutin clearly suffers "Acquired Immunodeficiency Syndrome". ...(Read More)

Phuket Immigration responds over visa extension scam

@Agogo...I made an inquiry with a visa service that quoted me 25,000 baht. I asked for a breakdown ...(Read More)

Phuket Immigration responds over visa extension scam

Why do people bother with visa companies unless they are dodgy? 10 years of retirement permits @ 190...(Read More)

Patong motorbike taxi riders told to be legal, polite ‒ and no fighting

Boy...how's this for a complete waste of time. Like rounding up all the soi dogs and telling the...(Read More)

Foreigners charged with fatal recklessness in Russian’s death

Three guys? Er, at least one of the persons charged has a female name- NataliaT. The other two are...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Lambert Brothers Insurance Broker
Phuket Property
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Brightview Center
Devas Lounge
HeadStart International School Phuket
QSI International School Phuket
Thai Residential
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Sinea Phuket

 