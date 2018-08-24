THE PAVILIONS PHUKET EPL Prediction Competition 2018-2019 Kata Rocks
Login | Create Account Poll Currency Weather Facebook Youtube Search

Mother protests silence over child rape

BANGKOK: The mother of a 7-year-old boy who claims her son was sexually abused by a high-ranking soldier filed a complaint with the Crime Suppression Division (CSD) yesterday (Aug 23), demanding he be formally charged rather than receive a slap on the wrist.

militarysexcrime
By Bangkok Post

Friday 24 August 2018, 09:17AM

Col Winthai Suvaree, army spokesman, says a committee has been set up to investigate whether to pursue the rape charges. Photo: Bangkok Post / file

Col Winthai Suvaree, army spokesman, says a committee has been set up to investigate whether to pursue the rape charges. Photo: Bangkok Post / file

The 47-year-old woman, whose name was withheld, handed her son's medical examination documents to the CSD as evidence.

The woman said she and her twin boys lived in a house inside a military compound in Trang. It was unclear what connection she had with the military that allowed her to live inside the camp.

The mother took her son to hospital and test results showed evidence of sexual abuse, she said.

The mother then brought the matter to senior officers at the camp, hoping they would conduct an investigation and discipline the man.

Shortly afterwards, a military officer from the camp came to her house and offered B300,000 in damages to settle the matter, she said. She declined.

She then lodged a complaint with the Huai Yot district police. However there has been little progress in the police probe to date, the woman said.

She subsequently decided to raise the matter with the CSD in Bangkok.

QSI International School Phuket

The woman said the family has since moved out of the military camp and are staying with relatives “for safety reasons'”.

Army spokesman Col Winthai Suvaree said yesterday that the unit supervising the accused soldier concluded he had committed a disciplinary violation.

He was jailed for 15 days and has been suspended from service without pay, Col Winthai added.

 

Read original story here.

 

 

 

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

Comments Here:
Comments Left:
# Characters
Username:
Password:
E-mail:
Security:

Be the first to comment.

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Myanmar still not safe for Rohingya to return: UN refugee chief
Leaving a ghostland behind
UN turns up pressure on Myanmar over Rohingya crisis
Myanmar’s Suu Kyi makes first visit to crisis-hit northern Rakhine
Three clubs raided in Pattaya
Phuket Opinion: It pays to be honest
Phuket soldiers raid live sex show in Patong
Scars of the Colombia war
Myanmar rebuffs UN probe of crimes against Rohingya
Myanmar pursuing ‘ethnic cleansing’ of Rohingya: UN official
UN ‘covers up’ peacekeeper sex rings
Myanmar transit camps sit empty as Rohingya fear return
Want to be in the Chinese army? Then stop masturbating
Fresh violence kills 89 in Myanmar’s Rakhine State
Afghanistan’s stolen boys: ‘Bachas’, former child sex slaves trying to find freedom of sorts

 

Phuket community
Paradise Postponed: Franck de Lestapis at Pimalai Resort Koh Lanta

With the prices that place charges it's no wonder they can afford to pay for obvious commercial ...(Read More)

It’s the money: Tour operator commissions key factor undermining Phuket marine tourism safety

All very true and valid points. The issue of booking desks gouging prices with no thought for the re...(Read More)

Phuket monkey mass sterilisation Round 2 begins!

Wow, 1,312,492 stray dogs on Phuket? Is that official? Same as the official figure of about 350,000...(Read More)

Phuket marine safety sessions fully booked

Who are the Teachers? Horst...(Read More)

Phuket lifeguard deal probed for corruption

B14m contract and no lifeguards appeared but it took them this long to realise something was amiss (...(Read More)

Phuket marine safety sessions fully booked

Unfortunately, the Harbour Department in Thailand does not have enough qualified Instructors to trai...(Read More)

Phuket monkey mass sterilisation Round 2 begins!

What about doing something about the 1,312,492 stray dogs in Phuket? The little green rubber rings t...(Read More)

129 Phuket monkeys caught for mass sterilisation Round 2

Undisclosed reasons. That means:, thai way of doing things without thinking or reason. Just do. And ...(Read More)

Hope floats for Chalong Underpass opening by April

Dek, sadly, some, like you, with no expertise, want to comment on people they do not know.... oops, ...(Read More)

Phuket lifeguard deal probed for corruption

No surprise at all...I mean...did anyone actually think this contract was awarded on such a strange ...(Read More)

 

Central Food Hall
Freedom Boardsports
China International Boat Show 2019
Lofty Phuket
JW Marriott Phuket
Dream Beach Club
HeadStart International School Phuket
Ocean Plastic Intertrade
The Boathouse Phuket
Tile-it

 