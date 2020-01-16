Mother of foetus dumped in front of Rawai house found, now recovering in hospital

PHUKET: The mother of an eight-month-old foetus found dumped in front of a house in Rawai yesterday (Jan 15) is in hospital recovering, with doctors also attending to her mental and emotional well-being, police have confirmed.

deathpolice

By Eakkapop Thongtub

Thursday 16 January 2020, 02:55PM

Officers at the scene recover the foetus from in front of the house in Rawai. Photo: Chalong Police

The woman, 30 years old, is recovering at Vachira Phuket Hospital, Capt Jarat Lempan of the Chalong Police told The Phuket News.

“She is in good physical health, but she is depressed,” he said.

Doctors are making sure her mental and emotional well-being are being looked after, he added.

Police tracked down the woman after the foetus, of an unborn female, was found at about 6am yesterday (Jan 15).

Local resident Jaruwan Changlek found the foetus, wrapped in cloth and placed inside a black shoulder bag that was inside a pink plastic bag. The pink bag had been left near the front of her house off Soi Sammakee in Rawai’s Saiyuan area.

Ms Jaruwan informed Rawai Mayor Aroon Solos, who in turn informed Chalong Police.

Officers arrived and inspected the scene, and rescue workers took the foetus to Chalong Hospital for further examination, Capt Jarat said.

The woman explained that it was an unplanned pregnancy. After she became pregnant her boyfriend rejected her and his family shunned her, Capt Jarat explained.

Depressed and no longer wanting to give birth, she took medication to terminate the pregnancy, he added.

The woman also explained that the father of the unborn child is one of Ms Jaruwan’s sons, Capt Jarat explained.

“We have yet to decide whether any charges will be pressed against the mother,” he said.