PHUKET: A series of raids Saturday night into early Sunday morning (Aug 11-12) netted eight suspects and more than 14,000 methamphetamine (ya bah) pills, more than 104 grams of crystal meth (ya ice).

drugscrimepolice

By Eakkapop Thongtub

Monday 13 August 2018, 05:30PM

More than 14,000 meth pills were taken off the streets in the latest raids, with a couple in Rawai found in possession of the bulk of them. Photo: Phuket Provincial Police

A variety of suspects were caught in teh raids over the Mother’s Day weekend. A well-made handgun that fires shotgun cartridges was seized in the raids. Photo: Phuket Provincial Police

Also seized was a well-made homemade handgun that fired shotgun cartridges, along with four cartridges and 17 9mm bullets.

Police also reported that among those arrested were a teenage couple found to be selling drugs as “as a business” and that one of the female suspects arrested is a fourth-year law student at a “well-known university”.

The raids began when officers arrested Wisit Phumnart, 36, at a location near Wat Chalong at 4pm on Saturday (Aug 11), when he was found in possession of 8.38g of ya ice and 18 pills of ya bah. Wisit was taken to Chalong Police Station and charged with illegal possession of a Category 1 drug with intent to sell.

At 8:30pm, officers arrested Nanthawan Srithongkul, 30, with seven ya bah pills in front of a Family Mart on Chao Fa West Rd. She was also taken to Chalong Police Station, where she was charged with illegal possession of a Category 1 drug with intent to sell.

At 11pm, officers arrested three suspects at an address in Moo 6, Wichit.

Malika Songmeuang, 27, was found in possession of one bag containing 470mg of ya ice. She was taken to Wichit Police Station and charged with illegal possession of a Category 1 drug with intent to sell.

Thachama Naengnoi, 27, was found in possession of 12 bags containing a total of 28.68g of ya ice, 79 pills of ya bah, a weighing device and drug-taking paraphernalia. She, too, was taken to Wichit Police Station and charged with illegal possession of a Category 1 drug with intent to sell.

Thanaphol Naengnoi, 20, was found in possession of two bags containing a total of 1.89g of ya ice, a handgun and 21 rounds of ammunition (four shotgun cartridges and in total 17 9mm bullets). Thanaphol was also taken to Wichit Police Station, where he was charged with illegal possession of a Category 1 drug with intent to sell and illegal possession of a firearm and ammunition.

At 2am on Sunday (Aug 12), officers arrested Ahsart Duawan, 41, registered as living at an address in Moo 2 Rassada, and found him in possession of 100 orange ya bah pills stamped ‘WY’ when he was stopped and searched in front of a clinic on Wichit Songkram Rd in Phuket Town. He was taken to Phuket City Police Station and charged with illegal possession of a Category 1 drug with intent to sell.

At 2:30am, officers arrested Thanapat Naowaprai, 28, and his female companion Sarocha Hatthian, 24, reported as “a Year 4 law student at a well-known university”. The couple, arrested at an address in Moo 4, Rawai, were found in possession of 14,000 pills of ya bah packed into 14 separate plastic packs. Both suspects were taken to Chalong Police Station and charged with illegal possession of a Category 1 drug with intent to sell.

To wrap up the busy 24 hours of drug arrests, at 6:30pm on Sunday officers recovered a bag containing 100.6g of ya ice hidden in a cardboard box at the base of a tree beside the road on Soi Racha-Uthit, Moo 6, Wichit. It was not explained to which arrest, if any, the drugs recovered related to.