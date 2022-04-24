tengoku
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Most Thais want to elect their governors, says poll

Most Thais want to elect their governors, says poll

BANGKOK: A majority of people in provinces across the country want the right to elect their governors the way residents of Bangkok do, according to an opinion survey by the National Institute of Development Administration, or Nida Poll.

politics
By Bangkok Post

Sunday 24 April 2022, 02:46PM

Gubernatorial election campaign posters are everywhere in Bangkok, where a gubernatorial election will be held on May 22. Voters in other provinces hope for a chance to select their own governors. Photo: Apichart Jinakul

Gubernatorial election campaign posters are everywhere in Bangkok, where a gubernatorial election will be held on May 22. Voters in other provinces hope for a chance to select their own governors. Photo: Apichart Jinakul

The survey was conducted on Apr 18-20 via telephone interviews with 1,320 people aged 18 and over of various levels of education, occupations and incomes in provinces outside Bangkok throughout the country, reports the Bangkok Post.

Currently, the governors of every province except Bangkok are appointed by the Interior Ministry. Only the people of Bangkok, which has been made a special administrative area called the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration, elect their own governor.

Asked whether they want to be able to elect their governors, the answers were:

- 66.14% said “yes”, very much;

- 18.64% said “yes”, moderately;

- 10.07% said “no”, definitely;

- 3.79% said “no”, not particularly;

- 1.36% were not interested.

Asked whether they thought elected governors would be different from appointed governors in terms of their contributions to the development of the provinces, their answers were:

- 57.80% said “yes”, very differrent;

- 27.05% said “yes”, fairly different;

- 8.71% believed they would not make any difference;

- 5.91% believed they would make only a little difference;

- 0.53% were uncertain.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Wounded dolphin rescued at Nai Yang Beach
Power outage to affect Cherng Talay
UN chief Guterres to visit Moscow and Kyiv
New push to vaccinate school kids this term
Phuket Opinion: Final test for Thailand Pass
Fire guts luxury yacht at Yacht Haven
Phuket marks 130 new COVID cases, one more death
Man toting gun loaded with blanks accosts tourist on Bangla Rd
Patong Bay Hill Hotel nightlife venue closed for 15 days
Ukraine family tells of epic escape from Mariupol on foot
Koh Phangan plugs sustainable tourism
Even Phuket farmers need tourism, Senator told
Phuket marks 149 new COVID cases, no deaths
Longer drinking hours at eateries as COVID controls ease
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Testing on arrival to end, Restaurant drinking allowed to midnight || April 22

 

Phuket community
Patong Bay Hill Hotel nightlife venue closed for 15 days

lets send another loyer undercover there in 15days after midnight for another episode of this saga.....(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Final test for Thailand Pass

just because this is an abosulte monarchy and they want to controll the people as much as possible.....(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Final test for Thailand Pass

As restrictions in surrounding countries lifted, continuing with Thailand Pass is head stubben ridic...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Final test for Thailand Pass

Lol....just, lol....(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Final test for Thailand Pass

The UK has abolished ALL entry requirements. You don't even need to be vaccinated. Yes they'...(Read More)

Even Phuket farmers need tourism, Senator told

Fully agree with Christy. Southern Thailand could be an agricultural power house if the gov would he...(Read More)

Longer drinking hours at eateries as COVID controls ease

Great that Covid Virus + variants informed Officialdom that it starts 'working' just at midn...(Read More)

Fire guts luxury yacht at Yacht Haven

Always electrical short-circuit thinking on Phuket. Has phuket no qualified electricians? When you l...(Read More)

Man toting gun loaded with blanks accosts tourist on Bangla Rd

Wow, 10 police officers on the case ( photos). Poor khun Kittipong, had probably a heat stroke. It ...(Read More)

Fire guts luxury yacht at Yacht Haven

Not enough customers that's was caused the fire, ...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Thai Residential
Sinea Phuket
Devas Lounge
QSI International School Phuket
EPL predictions
Brightview Center
HeadStart International School Phuket
CBRE Phuket
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Subscribe to The Phuket News
Phuket Property
PaintFX
Art-Tec Design

 