Most Thais satisfied with election results: poll

BANGKOK: Most people are satisfied with the overall election results, saying they would still vote the same way they did on May 14 if there were a new election, according to the results of an opinion survey by the National Institute of Development Administration, or Nida Poll.



By Bangkok Post

Sunday 21 May 2023, 05:00PM

A vote count takes place in front of City Hall in Bangkok’s Constituency 1 after the polls closed May 14. Photo: Apichart Jinakul / Bangkok Post

The poll was conducted on May 16-18 by telephone interviews with 1,310 people aged 18 and over of various levels of education, occupations and incomes throughout the country, reports Bangkok Post. Ask about their satisfaction with the election results in their constituencies, 59.08% were very satisfied; 26.87% fairly satisfied; 8.86% quite unsatisfied; and 5.19% very unsatisfied. Asked about their satisfaction with the overall election results nationwide, 59.39% were very satisfied; 30.07% fairly satisfied; 6.95% quite unsatisfied; and 3.59% very unsatisfied. Asked how they would vote if there were a new election, 86.49% said they would vote the same way in both in the constituency and party-list systems; 6.03% said they would vote differently in both; 3.13% said they would vote the same as before in the constituency system only; 2.37% said they would not go to the polls; and 1.98% said they would vote the same as before in the party-list system only