The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Most Thais depressed about COVID-19: poll

Most Thais depressed about COVID-19: poll

NATIONWIDE: The new round of the COVID-19 pandemic, which has seen a surge in the numbers of infections and deaths, has led to feelings of depression in most Thai people, a survey by Suan Dusit Rajabhat University,or Suan Dusit Poll, reveals on Sunday (May 9).

COVID-19Coronavirushealth
By Bangkok Post

Sunday 9 May 2021, 02:45PM

A shop owner waits for customers at the deserted Chatuchak weekend market on May 2, 2021. Photo: Apichit Jinakul / Bangkok Post

A shop owner waits for customers at the deserted Chatuchak weekend market on May 2, 2021. Photo: Apichit Jinakul / Bangkok Post

The poll was conducted online on May 3-7 on 1,894 people throughout the country to compile their opinions on ways of dealing with COVID-19, Bangkok Post reports.

In terms of risk in the current COVID-19 situation, 41.55% thought they were among the average group of people regarding risk of contracting the virus; 22.18% thought they were in a high-risk group; 21.54% thought they were low-risk; and 14.73% were uncertain.

Asked how they felt while following updates about COVID-19, 82.47% said they felt depressed – 46.04% to a higher degree and 36.43% at the same level as before. On the other side, 9.66% said they were not worried and 7.87% were less worried.

Asked which of their expenditures had increased since the COVID-19 outbreak began, with each respondent allowed to give more than one answer, 83.94% chose face masks; 73.84% hand sanitising gel; 47.26% water and electricity bills; 45.40% food by home delivery; and 44.07% medicines, vitamins and dietary supplements.

Regarding ways of coping with the new wave of the pandemic, 83.32% said they avoided going to risk areas; 71.96% maintained awareness in daily life; 67.63% followed health guidlines given by doctors or the Public Health Ministry; 65.47% followed information on the pandemic from reliable sources; and 63.15% kept themselves mentally stable.

Asked about their routines to survive the pandemic, 92.12% said they wear face masks while outdoors; 88.27% avoid high-risk areas or crowded places; 87.47% wash their hands frequently; 77.91% stay home and go out only as necessary; and 64.01% look after their health by taking sufficient rest and exercise.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Thai-produced AstraZeneca vaccine passes quality testing
New daily infections in Phuket hit 12
Foreign rider escapes fine for not wearing mask, gets warning instead
Phuket Opinion: Falling into the Seychelles hole
Moderna package likely below B3,000
Woman, 63, stabbed and robbed while meditating in Phuket temple
COVID testing campaign begins across Phuket
Phuket runway road closed for B38mn widening
No rapid tests for Phuket arrivals from May 15, quarantine instead
China’s rocket out of control but risk of damage low, say experts
July 1 is still on: Phuket Governor
PM eyes huge vaccine stockpile
Sinovac gets nod for over 60s
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Phuket testing to end? American confesses to murder of pregnant wife! || May 7
Phuket new infections fall

 

Phuket community
PM eyes huge vaccine stockpile

Oh my! And what big eyes he has, too. ...(Read More)

Foreign rider escapes fine for not wearing mask, gets warning instead

They also realized that the go go bars where there are young ladies on chalong pier are all open eve...(Read More)

July 1 is still on: Phuket Governor

Please. somebody clarify the T for Tuna. It's just too funny. Is it for real? Still laughing. ...(Read More)

Foreign rider escapes fine for not wearing mask, gets warning instead

I've seen equal numbers in Thais and foreigners not wearing masks. The common denominator was ...(Read More)

July 1 is still on: Phuket Governor

So, this plan means i will not be able to visit Thailand for another year at least. Well... :/...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Falling into the Seychelles hole

Great Opinion, pointing out that using a very little efficacy vaccine brings Thailand further away f...(Read More)

Sinovac gets nod for over 60s

So, Sinovac is considered safe because "...authorisation is based on Sinovac research..." ...(Read More)

Foreign rider escapes fine for not wearing mask, gets warning instead

Is correct to pin-point foreigner about helmet/ mask obligation, good also Immigration makes a stron...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Falling into the Seychelles hole

Like allowing private hospitals to sell the 94% effective Moderna vaccine for 3000B instead of citin...(Read More)

Foreign rider escapes fine for not wearing mask, gets warning instead

Wow- hunting down a foreigner for not wearing a helmet. I've just watched 20 thais ride past wi...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Dive Supply Co., Ltd.
MIA KAI HIGHER
HeadStart International School Phuket
Property in Phuket
Brightview Center
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
Smarter Energy Solution Phuket
UWC Thailand
Phuket Property
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Thanyapura
Dan About Thailand
Subscribe to The Phuket News
Thai Residential
Art-Tec Design
PVC Phuket Food Challenge 2021
https://sgssecurity.com/

 