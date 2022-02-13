Most parents also doubt online learning is effective for their children’s education, the poll found, reports Bangkok Post.
The opinion survey was conducted online on Feb 7-10 on 1,089 parents whose children are attending schools throughout the country to compile their opinions about their kids being made to study online and the government’s push for children aged 5-11 to get COVID-19 jabs.
A majority, 66.85%, of the parents said they doubted the efficacy of online learning for their children, with 55.52% saying they had little confidence it was effective and 11.33% not confident at all.
On the other side, 27.02% said they were fairly confident online learning is effective, while 6.13 were very confident.
Asked about the decision to give COVID-19 vaccines to children aged 5-11, 45.54% were dubious and another 30.82% very concerned. On the other side, only 19.50% said they weren’t particularly worried about it and just 4.14% had no concerns at all.
Asked what worried them about kids getting jabs – with each respondent allowed to give more than one answer – 72.72% said they were concerned about the quality of vaccines; 68.29% were concerned about side-effects in the long run; and 67.83% worried about side-effects occurring immediately after receiving a jab.
Be the first to comment.