Most parents hold dim view of COVID jabs for kids, online learning: poll

BANGKOK: A majority of parents are concerned about the Public Health Ministry’s green light for children aged 5-11 to be vaccinated against COVID-19, saying they are not certain about the quality of vaccines and their side-effects, according to the result of a survey by Suan Dusit Rajabhat University or Suan Dusit Poll.

By Bangkok Post

Sunday 13 February 2022, 04:48PM

Children aged 5-11 years started receiving Pfizer vaccination injections in Phuket on Feb 4. Photo: PR Phuket

Most parents also doubt online learning is effective for their children’s education, the poll found, reports Bangkok Post.

The opinion survey was conducted online on Feb 7-10 on 1,089 parents whose children are attending schools throughout the country to compile their opinions about their kids being made to study online and the government’s push for children aged 5-11 to get COVID-19 jabs.



A majority, 66.85%, of the parents said they doubted the efficacy of online learning for their children, with 55.52% saying they had little confidence it was effective and 11.33% not confident at all.



On the other side, 27.02% said they were fairly confident online learning is effective, while 6.13 were very confident.



Asked about the decision to give COVID-19 vaccines to children aged 5-11, 45.54% were dubious and another 30.82% very concerned. On the other side, only 19.50% said they weren’t particularly worried about it and just 4.14% had no concerns at all.



Asked what worried them about kids getting jabs – with each respondent allowed to give more than one answer – 72.72% said they were concerned about the quality of vaccines; 68.29% were concerned about side-effects in the long run; and 67.83% worried about side-effects occurring immediately after receiving a jab.