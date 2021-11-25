Most new infections from entertainment venues: Phuket health official

PHUKET: Most new infections in Phuket in recent days are from proactive screening of people, including staff, at entertainment venues, a leading Phuket health official has confirmed.

By The Phuket News

Thursday 25 November 2021, 10:47AM

Patong Mayor Chalermsak Maneesri met with health officials and Patong entertainment venue operators late on Nov 23 ‒ just one day after mass testing of Patong nightlife staff was conducted on Nov 22. Photo: PR Patong

Dr Witita Jang-iam, Deputy Director of Vachira Phuket Hospital, the main government hospital on the island, confirmed the news yesterday (Nov 24) through a live radio programme broadcast by Radio thailand Phuket.

Dr Witita pointed out that earlier in the programme, Phuket Governor Narong Woonciew had confirmed that the number of new cases had started to rise steadily.

After a week of new COVID cases reported each day hovering about mid-50s to low-60s, over the past two days the number has jumped to over 100, according to the daily reports by the Phuket Provincial health office (PPHO).

However, Dr Witita pointed out that the confirmed new cases were proactive screening measures.

“The total number of people [reported as] infected on November 23 was 105, This is from proactive screening in places where people are at risk of being infected.

“On November 22, 391 ATK cases were tested, and 24 were positive, representing approximately 6.1% [testing positive]. High-risk groups have already been placed in detention, most of whom are green patients who have only mild symptoms or do not have any symptoms at all,” she said.

“For the areas where the infections have been found, most of them are entertainment venues, for socializing, drinking and eating,” Dr Witita said.

Dr Witita repeated the government mantra that all such venues must place “emphasis on the COVID Free Setting measures”.

“Because entertainment venues have restrictions on the spacing between tables, the air must be ventilated and employees must be 100% vaccinated with random ATK checks every seven days,” she said.

“Both service providers and service recipients must strictly comply with individual measures. is to wear masks, maintain social distancing and wash their hands,” she added.

“And if two or more people are found to return positive test results at an entertainment place, the place will be closed for three days to clean the area.” she said.

Dr Witita specifically made no mention of where the infections were found, despite Patong Mayor Chalermsak Maneesri meeting with health officials and Patong entertainment venue operators late on Nov 23 ‒ just one day after mass testing of Patong nightlife staff was conducted on Nov 22.

The mass testing of Patong nightlife staff was confirmed by independent posts online showing photos of the tests being conducted. Patong Municipality and Phuket health officials never reported the mass testing being done.

Patong Municipality and local health officials also have not reported any venues in Patong being ordered closed for three days, despite the conditions explained by Dr Witita yesterday.

The Phuket News has been informed that up to 10 venues on Bangla Rd were ordered to close for three days after the mass testing was conducted.

The closures came on the night of Nov 23 ‒ immediately after Patong Mayor Chalermsak met with the health officials and nightlife venue operators.

Phuket health officials also have yet to recognise any specific increases of infections at schools this week, despite The Phuket News confirming that two classes at one well-known school and at least one affected class at another well-known school being moved to online learning due to concerns over COVID infections.

Dr Witita did assure that public health measures were ongoing “in addition to proactive screening and vaccination among people who come into the labor force, whether foreign workers or Thai workers”.

“Currently, Phuket has opened a vaccination centre at various hospitals. People who have not been vaccinated can get walk-in vaccinations, but most importantly everyone must wear a mask as usual. Never relax personal measures. As for areas at high risk for public health, they will be examined continuously. to monitor the outbreak in the area. It is believed that the situation will continue to deteriorate,” she said.