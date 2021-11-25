BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Most new infections from entertainment venues: Phuket health official

Most new infections from entertainment venues: Phuket health official

PHUKET: Most new infections in Phuket in recent days are from proactive screening of people, including staff, at entertainment venues, a leading Phuket health official has confirmed.

COVID-19Coronavirushealthpatong
By The Phuket News

Thursday 25 November 2021, 10:47AM

Dr Witita Jang-iam, Deputy Director of Vachira Phuket Hospital. Photo: Radio Thailand Phuket

Dr Witita Jang-iam, Deputy Director of Vachira Phuket Hospital. Photo: Radio Thailand Phuket

Patong Mayor Chalermsak Maneesri met with health officials and Patong entertainment venue operators late on Nov 23 ‒ just one day after mass testing of Patong nightlife staff was conducted on Nov 22. Photo: PR Patong

Patong Mayor Chalermsak Maneesri met with health officials and Patong entertainment venue operators late on Nov 23 ‒ just one day after mass testing of Patong nightlife staff was conducted on Nov 22. Photo: PR Patong

Patong Mayor Chalermsak Maneesri met with health officials and Patong entertainment venue operators late on Nov 23 ‒ just one day after mass testing of Patong nightlife staff was conducted on Nov 22. Photo: PR Patong

Patong Mayor Chalermsak Maneesri met with health officials and Patong entertainment venue operators late on Nov 23 ‒ just one day after mass testing of Patong nightlife staff was conducted on Nov 22. Photo: PR Patong

Patong Mayor Chalermsak Maneesri met with health officials and Patong entertainment venue operators late on Nov 23 ‒ just one day after mass testing of Patong nightlife staff was conducted on Nov 22. Photo: PR Patong

Patong Mayor Chalermsak Maneesri met with health officials and Patong entertainment venue operators late on Nov 23 ‒ just one day after mass testing of Patong nightlife staff was conducted on Nov 22. Photo: PR Patong

Patong Mayor Chalermsak Maneesri met with health officials and Patong entertainment venue operators late on Nov 23 ‒ just one day after mass testing of Patong nightlife staff was conducted on Nov 22. Photo: PR Patong

Patong Mayor Chalermsak Maneesri met with health officials and Patong entertainment venue operators late on Nov 23 ‒ just one day after mass testing of Patong nightlife staff was conducted on Nov 22. Photo: PR Patong

Patong Mayor Chalermsak Maneesri met with health officials and Patong entertainment venue operators late on Nov 23 ‒ just one day after mass testing of Patong nightlife staff was conducted on Nov 22. Photo: PR Patong

Patong Mayor Chalermsak Maneesri met with health officials and Patong entertainment venue operators late on Nov 23 ‒ just one day after mass testing of Patong nightlife staff was conducted on Nov 22. Photo: PR Patong

Patong Mayor Chalermsak Maneesri met with health officials and Patong entertainment venue operators late on Nov 23 ‒ just one day after mass testing of Patong nightlife staff was conducted on Nov 22. Photo: PR Patong

Patong Mayor Chalermsak Maneesri met with health officials and Patong entertainment venue operators late on Nov 23 ‒ just one day after mass testing of Patong nightlife staff was conducted on Nov 22. Photo: PR Patong

Patong Mayor Chalermsak Maneesri met with health officials and Patong entertainment venue operators late on Nov 23 ‒ just one day after mass testing of Patong nightlife staff was conducted on Nov 22. Photo: PR Patong

Patong Mayor Chalermsak Maneesri met with health officials and Patong entertainment venue operators late on Nov 23 ‒ just one day after mass testing of Patong nightlife staff was conducted on Nov 22. Photo: PR Patong

Patong Mayor Chalermsak Maneesri met with health officials and Patong entertainment venue operators late on Nov 23 ‒ just one day after mass testing of Patong nightlife staff was conducted on Nov 22. Photo: PR Patong

Patong Mayor Chalermsak Maneesri met with health officials and Patong entertainment venue operators late on Nov 23 ‒ just one day after mass testing of Patong nightlife staff was conducted on Nov 22. Photo: PR Patong

Patong Mayor Chalermsak Maneesri met with health officials and Patong entertainment venue operators late on Nov 23 ‒ just one day after mass testing of Patong nightlife staff was conducted on Nov 22. Photo: PR Patong

Patong Mayor Chalermsak Maneesri met with health officials and Patong entertainment venue operators late on Nov 23 ‒ just one day after mass testing of Patong nightlife staff was conducted on Nov 22. Photo: PR Patong

« »

Dr Witita Jang-iam, Deputy Director of Vachira Phuket Hospital, the main government hospital on the island, confirmed the news yesterday (Nov 24) through a live radio programme broadcast by Radio thailand Phuket.

Dr Witita pointed out that earlier in the programme, Phuket Governor Narong Woonciew had confirmed that the number of new cases had started to rise steadily.

After a week of new COVID cases reported each day hovering about mid-50s to low-60s, over the past two days the number has jumped to over 100, according to the daily reports by the Phuket Provincial health office (PPHO).

However, Dr Witita pointed out that the confirmed new cases were proactive screening measures.

“The total number of people [reported as] infected on November 23 was 105, This is from proactive screening in places where people are at risk of being infected.

“On November 22, 391 ATK cases were tested, and 24 were positive, representing approximately 6.1% [testing positive]. High-risk groups have already been placed in detention, most of whom are green patients who have only mild symptoms or do not have any symptoms at all,” she said.

“For the areas where the infections have been found, most of them are entertainment venues, for socializing, drinking and eating,” Dr Witita said.

Dr Witita repeated the government mantra that all such venues must place “emphasis on the COVID Free Setting measures”.

“Because entertainment venues have restrictions on the spacing between tables, the air must be ventilated and employees must be 100% vaccinated with random ATK checks every seven days,” she said.

“Both service providers and service recipients must strictly comply with individual measures. is to wear masks, maintain social distancing and wash their hands,” she added.

“And if two or more people are found to return positive test results at an entertainment place, the place will be closed for three days to clean the area.” she said.

Dr Witita specifically made no mention of where the infections were found, despite Patong Mayor Chalermsak Maneesri meeting with health officials and Patong entertainment venue operators late on Nov 23 ‒ just one day after mass testing of Patong nightlife staff was conducted on Nov 22.

The mass testing of Patong nightlife staff was confirmed by independent posts online showing photos of the tests being conducted. Patong Municipality and Phuket health officials never reported the mass testing being done.

Patong Municipality and local health officials also have not reported any venues in Patong being ordered closed for three days, despite the conditions explained by Dr Witita yesterday.

The Phuket News has been informed that up to 10 venues on Bangla Rd were ordered to close for three days after the mass testing was conducted.

The closures came on the night of Nov 23 ‒ immediately after Patong Mayor Chalermsak met with the health officials and nightlife venue operators.

Phuket health officials also have yet to recognise any specific increases of infections at schools this week, despite The Phuket News confirming that two classes at one well-known school and at least one affected class at another well-known school being moved to online learning due to concerns over COVID infections.

Dr Witita did assure that public health measures were ongoing “in addition to proactive screening and vaccination among people who come into the labor force, whether foreign workers or Thai workers”.

“Currently, Phuket has opened a vaccination centre at various hospitals. People who have not been vaccinated can get walk-in vaccinations, but most importantly everyone must wear a mask as usual. Never relax personal measures. As for areas at high risk for public health, they will be examined continuously. to monitor the outbreak in the area. It is believed that the situation will continue to deteriorate,” she said.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

christysweet | 25 November 2021 - 15:21:03 

The blaring- speaker election  ad truck drivers are all congregating on  the neighbor's porch as they do pretty much every day. At least 10 people with the local kids running around and not a one wearing a mask. No doubt they believe they are immune from vaccinations.

Foot | 25 November 2021 - 14:30:17 

@maverick...The last thing that they want is informed decisions.  And educate population can only mean trouble.

maverick | 25 November 2021 - 11:53:51 

Evidence please they should be able to provide exact numbers of infections of staff, customers, or from schools......vague data doesn’t help public make informed decisions.

H2538 | 25 November 2021 - 11:30:28 

Huh...."placed in detention"

Fascinated | 25 November 2021 - 10:52:12 

No mention of the 11 schools that are re-closed for two weeks then? One wonders why they conceal this.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Phuket officials blame entertainment venues for rising cases? Phuket police deny ’robbing’ foreigners || November 25
Heavy rain, flood warning for the South
Phuket police deny ‘robbing’ foreigners, defend traffic checks
Be good hosts for Apec meetings in Phuket, urges Governor
Phang Nga tourism still suffering
Phuket marks 110 new COVID cases, no new deaths
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Phuket cases jump to triple digits, Illegal cough medicine factory in Phuket || November 24
Power outage to affect Cape Yamu
Surin Islands sea gypsy community placed under lockdown
Counterfeit cough medicine factory raided in Phuket
Mobile merger seen as ‘perilous’
Ditch your Moderna order, get Pfizer from state: Anutin
Contestant accused of flag abuse
Phuket marks 105 new COVID cases, two new deaths
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Face mask fines, Street racing crackdown, Group goes after Amnesty International || November 23

 

Phuket community
Face mask fine no more than B1,000 first time, B20k for repeat offenders

Ref my recent comments - apologies to the ladies that might also be involved in this charade of - by...(Read More)

Face mask fine no more than B1,000 first time, B20k for repeat offenders

Interesting again to see that this forum is more about moaning about others' comments - instead ...(Read More)

Phuket police deny ‘robbing’ foreigners, defend traffic checks

I've followed thais going through road blocks many times 3 thais on a bike no helmets and just l...(Read More)

Phuket police deny ‘robbing’ foreigners, defend traffic checks

That off topic dismissive non answer is like what I got 3 days ago when I asked the political campai...(Read More)

Phuket police deny ‘robbing’ foreigners, defend traffic checks

Thais and foreigners have different fines for traffic violations. This is discrimination.　 ชา...(Read More)

Phuket police deny ‘robbing’ foreigners, defend traffic checks

Take a video of them only targeting foreigners - as we all know they do regularly- then be sued for...(Read More)

Phuket OrBorTor elections this Sunday bring alcohol ban

Anyone have a contact for K. 'Mana' running for Cherng-Telay Orbor-Tor Chief? I'd like t...(Read More)

Face mask fine no more than B1,000 first time, B20k for repeat offenders

10 people visiting on the neighbor's porch- all Thai and not one wearing a mask. ...(Read More)

Most new infections from entertainment venues: Phuket health official

The blaring- speaker election ad truck drivers are all congregating on the neighbor's porch as...(Read More)

Ditch your Moderna order, get Pfizer from state: Anutin

How does one register for the government's Pfizer dose?...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Dive Supply Co., Ltd.
PKF Thailand
Art-Tec Design
Phuket Property
Thanyapura
Thai Residential
HeadStart International School Phuket
PaintFX
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
UWC Thailand
CBRE Phuket
Subscribe to The Phuket News
EPL predictions
Brightview Center
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Exotic Fishing Thailand

 