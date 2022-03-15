More turtle eggs laid north of Phuket

PHUKET: The head of Khao Lampi - Hat Thai Mueang National Park, Suwanna Sa-ad, confirmed yesterday (Mar 14) that a green sea turtle had laid over 100 eggs at the beach just north of the national park.

animalsenvironmentmarinewildlife

By Eakkapop Thongtub

Tuesday 15 March 2022, 03:32PM

A delighted Khun Suwanna stated that it is the fourth time green turtle has nested and laid her eggs in the Khao Lampi-Hat Thai Mueang National Park area this year. Such such cases include a total of 75 eggs hatching there in January, and 65 in February.

National Park patrol officers had initially seen the turtle come ashore around 12:20am yesterday and subsequently informed the park chief, Khun Suwanna.

The beach where the park officials witnessed the turtle come ashore and subsequently nest was in the north area of the national park, about 800 metres from the park office, with UTM coordinates WGS84 415621E 933910N given to mark the precise location.

The turtle covered the pit in her nest after she had finished laying the eggs and then returned to the sea around 1:22 am, officials said.

They added that they managed to measure the mother turtle and she possessed a body length of 108cm and a body width of 97cm.

After checking the eggs in the pit officials confirmed that 106 healthy eggs had been deposited.

All the eggs were moved to a safe area nerear the park office to mitigate any threat from predators or natural disasters and an officer has been appointed to manitain watch, officials confirmed.

“We expect the eggs will take between 50-60 days to hatch,” a park official stated.