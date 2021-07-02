More than 6,000 tourists register under Phuket Sandbox

PHUKET: Tanee Sangrat, Director-General of the Department of Information and Foreign Affairs Ministry Spokesperson, has revealed that 6,020 tourists have registered to enter Thailand under the Phuket Sandbox scheme.

Saturday 3 July 2021, 09:00AM

Tanee Sangrat, Director-General of the Department of Information and Foreign Affairs Ministry spokesperson. Photo: NNT

Mr Tanee, who used to be a former Ambassador to Vietnam and Consul-General at Los Angeles, made the announcement through his Twitter account on Thursday (July 1), reported state news agency NNT yesterday (July 2).

As of 8:10am on July 1, 6,020 people had registered for Phuket Sandbox, Mr Tanee said.

Of those, 3,034 vaccination certificates had been approved and 1,379 Certificates of Entry (CoE) had been issued, but 379 applications for CoEs had been rejected because they did not meet the criteria, Mr Tanee explained.

There were at the time 4,262 CoEs being processed, he added.

“For July 1-3, there had been 323, 481 and 279 CoEs issued, respectively, for people traveling to Phuket,” Mr Tanee said.

According to the report by NNT, Mr Tanee explained that the CCSA (Centre for COVID Situation Administration) had officially specified the requirements for the CoEs for foreign tourists to come to Phuket on June 29.

“Thai embassies and consulates had tried to issue the certificates for all tourists before their traveling date. However, some tourists did not file all required documents, so we could not issue the certificate for them,” he said.