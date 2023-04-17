Pro Property Partners
Carnival Magic 333 at the beach Pro Property Partners British International School, Phuket
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

More than 25,000 men volunteer for military service

More than 25,000 men volunteer for military service

BANGKOK: A total of 25,100 Thai men men had applied for voluntary enlistment this year as of yesterday (Apr 16), with backgrounds as diverse as being monks and holders of a master’s degree, army deputy spokeswoman Maj Gen Sirichan Ngathong has said.

military
By Bangkok Post

Monday 17 April 2023, 02:59PM

A monk reports for the draft at an army conscription unit in Wang Chin district, Phrae province, yesterday (Apr 16). Photo: Army via Bangkok Post

A monk reports for the draft at an army conscription unit in Wang Chin district, Phrae province, yesterday (Apr 16). Photo: Army via Bangkok Post

The annual military conscription took a three-day break during the Songkran Festival amd resumed yesterday, reports the Bangkok Post.

The draft will continue until Thursday in the 1st, 2nd and 4th Army regions, where 10-20% of the process remains to be completed. The draft has concluded in the 3rd Army Region.

Maj Gen Sirichan said that as of last night, 25,100 young men had applied for voluntary enlistment.

During conscription from Apr 1-12, the level of education of conscripts showed some interesting points, she said:

• 22 of the voluntary conscripts held a bachelor’s degree. In applying for enlistment, they waived the right to seek a reduction of the time in military service from two years to six months, and showed an intention to complete the two-year service.

• 19 bachelor’s degree holders who went through the draft process drew a red card, which meant they were conscripted. Instead of seeking to reduce their time from two years to one they waived the right and volunteered to complete two-year service.

• 23 master’s degree holders applied for voluntary enlistment.

• 27 monks, who were exempted from military service, asked to go throught the draft process. They included six monks of high rank, one with Level 1 of Dhamma Study, one with Level 2 of Dhamma Study, 16 with Level 3 of Dhamma Study, and three with a higher level of Dhamma Study.

• Those who applied for voluntary enlistment were also from many different occupations.

Maj Gen Sirichan said these figure might indicate the men had learned of the army’s intention to improve the conscription system. The army’s care for draftees may also be a motivation for them to waive the right to reduce their time in service, she said.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

* (Not Hotmail/Outlook)
CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Myanmar junta to free 3,000 prisoners in New Year amnesty
Seven injured, no deaths recorded for Day 6 of ‘Seven Days’ campaign
PLTO arrests 10 more taxi drivers at Phuket airport
One dead, 7 missing as storm sinks fishing boats in South
Phuket officials assure smog is clearing
Phuket Water Festival making a splash
Health warning issued as heat and smog persist
EC offers B1 million reward for info on election cheats
Three injuries, no deaths on Day 5 of ‘Seven Days’ campaign
Security stepped up after attacks in South
Phuket Opinion: Stymied by a new idea
TAT optimistic about reaching long-haul market target
Police weed out illegal cannabis sellers
Japanese PM safe after ‘smoke bomb’ at speech
One death, 11 injured on Day 4 of ‘Seven Days’ campaign

 

Phuket community
Phuket officials assure smog is clearing

"Heavy smog plagued Phuket for days!! Even a photo taken at 08:30 am today shows it is still th...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Stymied by a new idea

The bay north of Yamu is an area of seagrass beds vital for dugong. The area is also a Mangrove Con...(Read More)

Phuket officials assure smog is clearing

--- is a mystery for me, specially seen al the advices now given to the public what to do/how to beh...(Read More)

Phuket officials assure smog is clearing

Governor Narong was lying, proven otherwise by Phuket Info Center. Sickening, the denial of serious...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Stymied by a new idea

The operators did not recognize or consider their unique opportunity: They could have long opened an...(Read More)

Health warning issued as heat and smog persist

I can't see how they can call it smog, which technically refers to pollution. All we are experie...(Read More)

Nationwide Songkran road accidents claim 114 lives

I guess you could call it successful. Pre covid Songkran deaths were getting up near 500 countrywide...(Read More)

Health warning issued as heat and smog persist

From where is the smog that hammers Phuket coming from? For good health whole of Thailand is definit...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Stymied by a new idea

Seen the massive violence experience of the 2004 Tsunami it is doubtful or any precautions/evacuatio...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Stymied by a new idea

What is the safety precautions and evacuation in case of a tsunami?...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Subscribe to The Phuket News
Blue Tree Phuket
Thai Residential
Open Kitchen Laguna
Phuket Property
The Pavilions Phuket
SAii Laguna Sunday Brunch
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Pro Property Partners
Laguna Phuket 2023
Brightview Center
Ixina Thailand
SALA
HeadStart International School Phuket

 