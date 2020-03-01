THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

More than 2,700 cruise tourists arrive in Patong

More than 2,700 cruise tourists arrive in Patong

PHUKET: Officers from Phuket Public Health Office along with medical staff from Patong Hospital were on hand to check more than 2,700 people disembarking cruise ships at Patong Beach yesterday (Feb 29).

tourismmarinehealthpatong
By The Phuket News

Sunday 1 March 2020, 03:39PM

The MSC Splendida brought 1,440 tourists and 1,122 ship crew and staff. Photo: Royal Thai Navy

The MSC Splendida brought 1,440 tourists and 1,122 ship crew and staff. Photo: Royal Thai Navy

Present as a part of screening were personnel from the Royal Thai Navy Third Area, based at Panwa Cape.

Being screened at the pier at the southern end of the beach were 2,706 people in total – 144 tourists who arrived in the “Star Clipper” and 1,440 tourists and 1,122 ship crew and staff arriving on the “MSC Splendida”.

Both ships arrived on day stops. The Star Clipper arrived from Malaysia and departed to return to southern waters at 6pm, while the MSC Splendida arrived from Singapore and departed for Sri Lanka at 10pm.

Thai Residential

Capt Kriangkrai Lai-ngen of the Royal Thai Navy Third Area Command explained that officers boarded the ships to screen the tourists first, and then when tourists reached the port, another group of officers will screened their body temperatures again.

“No tourists from either cruise ship were found to be suspected to being infected with the corornavirus [COVID-19] even though they had arrived from a risk country like Singapore.”

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Thailand records first coronavirus death
Renowned yacht cruising guide Southeast Asia Pilot launches fully revised edition
Phuket Opinion: It’s been beautiful
Mobile clinic offers free vaccinations for cats and dogs in Mai Khao
Death of Myanmar baby in Phuket exposes chasm in migrant workers’ rights
Electricity outage to hit Thepkrasattri
South Korea virus cases surge as WHO sounds maximum alert
World economies brace for virus impact, to cost global tourism at least $22bn
Governor unveils statue of Phuket Town founding father
Students risk being tools of politicians, say experts
Berlin ITB travel fair cancelled over coronavirus fears: organisers
The Long Run: Water-saving measures rolled out to make reserves last as long as possible
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Deadly airport cabbie still driving! 41st Thai virus patient? Head swap ’outrage’? || February 28
Mains water supply outage in Wichit
Students donate trolleys to help Rassada residents during water shortage

 

Phuket community
Marut the killer Phuket airport taxi driver is still behind the wheel

Clearly the taxi mafia! Autospell!!!...(Read More)

Marut the killer Phuket airport taxi driver is still behind the wheel

Xlearlybthevtaxi mafia are still in charge, he needs to talk to the guy, seems being convicted by th...(Read More)

Death of Myanmar baby in Phuket exposes chasm in migrant workers’ rights

R.I.P. to this baby girl. And of course is a very common Thai still, refuse and refuse aaaand refus...(Read More)

#PhuketOK aims to rejuvenate local tourism industry

Not sure why the Vice Governor is consulting with Thai people when clearly he should instead be spea...(Read More)

The Long Run: Water-saving measures rolled out to make reserves last as long as possible

Phuket had a water crisis in 2019. Phuket has now a water crisis 2020. What in Gods name are the Phu...(Read More)

Death of Myanmar baby in Phuket exposes chasm in migrant workers’ rights

'I know nothing', 'we will not follow up on this', and 'it's not my responsi...(Read More)

Marut the killer Phuket airport taxi driver is still behind the wheel

Another example of useless government officials most likely being "influenced" to look the...(Read More)

#PhuketOK aims to rejuvenate local tourism industry

Now it is time that Phuket breaks away from that 'one leg tourist syndrome thinking'. Phuket...(Read More)

The Long Run: Water-saving measures rolled out to make reserves last as long as possible

I see Laguna watering grass and trees everyday with much of the water spraying onto the footpath and...(Read More)

#PhuketOK aims to rejuvenate local tourism industry

No foreign muslims this year allowed to go Mecca pilgrimage. More and more locations on earth in loc...(Read More)

 

SKYPARK
Cassia Phuket
CIBS 2020 - The 25th China (Shanghai) International Boat Show
Thanyapura Health 360
La Boucherie
UWC Thailand
Diamond Resort Phuket
SPARTAN INTERNATIONAL
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
HeadStart International School Phuket

 