More than 2,700 cruise tourists arrive in Patong

PHUKET: Officers from Phuket Public Health Office along with medical staff from Patong Hospital were on hand to check more than 2,700 people disembarking cruise ships at Patong Beach yesterday (Feb 29).

tourismmarinehealthpatong

By The Phuket News

Sunday 1 March 2020, 03:39PM

The MSC Splendida brought 1,440 tourists and 1,122 ship crew and staff. Photo: Royal Thai Navy

Present as a part of screening were personnel from the Royal Thai Navy Third Area, based at Panwa Cape.

Being screened at the pier at the southern end of the beach were 2,706 people in total – 144 tourists who arrived in the “Star Clipper” and 1,440 tourists and 1,122 ship crew and staff arriving on the “MSC Splendida”.

Both ships arrived on day stops. The Star Clipper arrived from Malaysia and departed to return to southern waters at 6pm, while the MSC Splendida arrived from Singapore and departed for Sri Lanka at 10pm.

Capt Kriangkrai Lai-ngen of the Royal Thai Navy Third Area Command explained that officers boarded the ships to screen the tourists first, and then when tourists reached the port, another group of officers will screened their body temperatures again.

“No tourists from either cruise ship were found to be suspected to being infected with the corornavirus [COVID-19] even though they had arrived from a risk country like Singapore.”