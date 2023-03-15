British International School, Phuket
Carnival Magic 333 at the beach Pro Property Partners British International School, Phuket
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

More than 2,000 meth pills seized in raids

More than 2,000 meth pills seized in raids

PHUKET: Thalang Police have arrested four suspects and seized more than 2,000 methamphetamine pills (ya bah) and a homemade firearm during a series of raids carried out from last Saturday through to yesterday (Mar 11-14).

drugscrimepolice
By Eakkapop Thongtub

Wednesday 15 March 2023, 10:41AM

Photo: Thalang Police

Photo: Thalang Police

Photo: Thalang Police

Photo: Thalang Police

Photo: Thalang Police

Photo: Thalang Police

Photo: Thalang Police

Photo: Thalang Police

Photo: Thalang Police

Photo: Thalang Police

Photo: Thalang Police

Photo: Thalang Police

Photo: Thalang Police

Photo: Thalang Police

Photo: Thalang Police

Photo: Thalang Police

« »

The raids, led by Acting Pol Maj Suchart Luecha, first saw Worawut Rodbutr, 54, arrested at a house in Moo 6, Thepkrasattri. Worawut was wanted under an arrest warrant for committing robbery by disguising himself or impersonating others.

Sura ‘Uan’ Singkhala, 35, was arrested at a house in Moo 1, Pa Khlok, after he was found in possession of 99 ya bah pills. He was taken to Thalang Police Station and charged with illegal possession of a Category 1 narcotic with intent to sell.

Weerayut Prasert, 23, was arrested in Moo 11, Thepkrasattri, after he was found with nine ya bah pills, a pen gun and four .38-calibre bullets. He was taken to Thalang Police Station and charged with the illegal possession of a Category 1 narcotic and possession of an illegal firearm and ammunition.

Thanawut ‘Benz’ Thalao, 26, a resident of Moo 3, Mai Khao, was arrested at a house in Moo 7, Thepkrasattri, after he was found with 2,354 methamphetamine pills (ya bah). Seized as evidence at the home was a pack of ziplock plastic bags and a Samsung mobile phone.

AXA Insurance PCL

Thanawut was taken to Thalang Police Station and charged with illegal possession of a Category 1 narcotic with intent to sell, police confirmed.

A search warrant issued by Phuket Provincial Court was served on Anusit ‘Loh’ Rayasakul, 38, at a home in Moo 9, Thepkrasattri. However, the search found no illegal items at the home

Similarly, a raid on a shack in Moo 2, Thepkrasattri, also failed to uncover any illegal items, police confirmed.

Thalang Police are continuing their efforts to crack down on drug offences in their area, officers warned.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

* (Not Hotmail/Outlook)
CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Water outage to affect northern Chalong
Songkran water play gets green light
Taxi driver returns B150k Louis Vuitton bag to tourist
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Local Phuket wildfire warnings, Probe into senator warrant, 80mn visitors in 2027? || March 14
Phuket Heroines Festival still a hit
Turtle eggs laid at Sai Khu
Ministries urged to prepare for 80mn visitors in 2027
Anutin urges WFH amid recent drop in air quality
Myanmar rebels, junta trade blame for monastery killings
Politicians step up election campaigns
Deputy PM Jurin plugs commerce in Phuket
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Body found floating believed to be missing Phuket expat, Hookah raid in Patong || March 13
Russians putting down roots in kingdom
MoU aims to use students to ease hospitality labour shortage
Patong tuk-tuk driver charged for not returning iPhone

 

Phuket community
Russians putting down roots in kingdom

@pascale. Dodgy Russians have been here for many many years already too, not just the recent influx ...(Read More)

Russians putting down roots in kingdom

Russian prostitutes have been working in Thailand already for many years. I suppose they are going t...(Read More)

Taxi driver returns B150k Louis Vuitton bag to tourist

Going all out on the PR campaign to try and make Phuket taxi drivers look trustworthy LOL. What sort...(Read More)

Taxi driver returns B150k Louis Vuitton bag to tourist

Geez, I doubt this guy would have returned the bag had he not been "tracked down". They ha...(Read More)

Taxi driver returns B150k Louis Vuitton bag to tourist

I hope they didn't buy the B150,000 Valencia bag from the same market stall where they bought th...(Read More)

Patong tuk-tuk driver charged for not returning iPhone

I am sure she is thrilled to be wearing those shorts in the pic ..... ...(Read More)

Russians putting down roots in kingdom

Now we just wait for Russians to settle on Phuket, set up 'Grey' business and start 'ste...(Read More)

MoU aims to use students to ease hospitality labour shortage

OK, let's actually solve this problem. The government needs to set up specialized 2 year Englis...(Read More)

Russians putting down roots in kingdom

I would think the RTP welcomes the Russian mafia and general thuggery, as they represent a well heel...(Read More)

Russians putting down roots in kingdom

Wait until the Russian mafia moves in. They will make current corruption levels look benign....(Read More)

 

Pacific Prime Thailand
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Phuket Property
Open Kitchen Laguna
Laguna Phuket 2023
Brightview Center
Ixina Thailand
Blue Tree Phuket
Thai Residential
Subscribe to The Phuket News
The Pavilions Phuket
Pro Property Partners
HeadStart International School Phuket
CBRE Phuket

 