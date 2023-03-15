More than 2,000 meth pills seized in raids

PHUKET: Thalang Police have arrested four suspects and seized more than 2,000 methamphetamine pills (ya bah) and a homemade firearm during a series of raids carried out from last Saturday through to yesterday (Mar 11-14).

drugscrimepolice

By Eakkapop Thongtub

Wednesday 15 March 2023, 10:41AM

The raids, led by Acting Pol Maj Suchart Luecha, first saw Worawut Rodbutr, 54, arrested at a house in Moo 6, Thepkrasattri. Worawut was wanted under an arrest warrant for committing robbery by disguising himself or impersonating others.

Sura ‘Uan’ Singkhala, 35, was arrested at a house in Moo 1, Pa Khlok, after he was found in possession of 99 ya bah pills. He was taken to Thalang Police Station and charged with illegal possession of a Category 1 narcotic with intent to sell.

Weerayut Prasert, 23, was arrested in Moo 11, Thepkrasattri, after he was found with nine ya bah pills, a pen gun and four .38-calibre bullets. He was taken to Thalang Police Station and charged with the illegal possession of a Category 1 narcotic and possession of an illegal firearm and ammunition.

Thanawut ‘Benz’ Thalao, 26, a resident of Moo 3, Mai Khao, was arrested at a house in Moo 7, Thepkrasattri, after he was found with 2,354 methamphetamine pills (ya bah). Seized as evidence at the home was a pack of ziplock plastic bags and a Samsung mobile phone.

Thanawut was taken to Thalang Police Station and charged with illegal possession of a Category 1 narcotic with intent to sell, police confirmed.

A search warrant issued by Phuket Provincial Court was served on Anusit ‘Loh’ Rayasakul, 38, at a home in Moo 9, Thepkrasattri. However, the search found no illegal items at the home

Similarly, a raid on a shack in Moo 2, Thepkrasattri, also failed to uncover any illegal items, police confirmed.

Thalang Police are continuing their efforts to crack down on drug offences in their area, officers warned.