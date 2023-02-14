333 at the beach
Carnival Magic 333 at the beach Pro Property Partners British International School, Phuket
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

More than 100 couples marry in Phuket on Valentine’s Day

More than 100 couples marry in Phuket on Valentine’s Day

PHUKET: More than 100 Thai and foreign couples in Phuket celebrated Valentine’s Day today (Feb 14) by registering their marriage at the Mueang Phuket District Office.


By The Phuket News

Tuesday 14 February 2023, 06:59PM

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

« »

Mueang District Chief Pairoj Srilamoon was the registrar himself for the couples who registered in advance to officially register their marriage today.

For the special occasion, the District Chief gave away souvenirs for the couples, such as hotel vouchers for the first 20 couples, while all registrants received special holders for their marriage certificates.

All couples also were entered in a lucky draw for more special prizes, including one saleung of gold worth about B7,700, Mr Phairoj said.

“The Mueang Phuket District Office recognises the importance of legal marriage registration, to create warmth, stability for the family and to maintain the rights and status of the people,” he added.

Brightview Center

Similar special services were held at other District Offices on the island. Many couples, including foreigners, chose to register their marriage at the Kathu District Office, said Kathu District Chief Thitiwat Boonkit.

“We also had marriage registration events on the day of love as well, with both Thai and foreign couples gradually coming to register their marriage with us,” he said.

Couples at Kathu District office also received souvenirs and entered in lucky draws for other prizes, he added.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

* (Not Hotmail/Outlook)
CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Police respond to tourist attack, Phuket’s Loma earns UFC win, Gambling while driving? || February 14
Police respond to violent mugging of Canadian in Patong
Missing fishing crew home safe
How Wealthy Investors in Thailand Can Become Global Citizens with Turkish Citizenship by Investment
Revenue Dept to probe dubious tax returns
Russia’s Wagner militia ‘formidable adversary’: top French general
Searchers find tourists lost in Phuket forest overnight
Prayut: Corrupt officers ‘must go’
Phuket van driver charged for online gambling while driving
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Man arrested over Phuket slaying 15 years later, Governor visits shooting victims || February 13
Missing fishing boat found
Tremor rattles Phang Nga
Speculation grows as US shoots down new mystery object
Patong Police accused of ignoring attack on Canadian tourist
After 15 years, man arrested over slaying of Phuket business owner

 

Phuket community
Phuket van driver charged for online gambling while driving

Typical lowlife cartel member...doesn't give one s#!^ about the safety of his unlucky passengers...(Read More)

Anti-Putin graffiti tagged on national park rock

"Now he has not the character/backbone /guts to admit he was wrong " All attributes that d...(Read More)

Speculation grows as US shoots down new mystery object

Have you ever read such overblown, meaningless, alarmist rubbish as so far given by the Amerikans? I...(Read More)

Police respond to violent mugging of Canadian in Patong

Nice use of quotes there on "resturant", has to be that as its after legal hours when bars...(Read More)

Anti-Putin graffiti tagged on national park rock

Polli wants a cracker? @Kurt. Your desperate shapeshifting doesn't change the fact that you cant...(Read More)

Prayut: Corrupt officers ‘must go’

There won't be many left then at that rate!...(Read More)

Speculation grows as US shoots down new mystery object

C'mon, this is real Top Gun stuff. One war they have actually one!...(Read More)

Patong Police accused of ignoring attack on Canadian tourist

A classic case of "blame the victim". Does this mean that anyone with money in their pocke...(Read More)

Patong Police accused of ignoring attack on Canadian tourist

he needs a police report to file an insurance claim, hopefully insurers insist on a certificate of a...(Read More)

Missing fishing boat found

So, not 3, but 5 crew. And suddenly just 40 miles west of Phuket? Without further comment, it shows ...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Fashion TV
CBRE Phuket
Pro Property Partners
HeadStart International School Phuket
Laguna Phuket 2023
Open Kitchen Laguna
The Pavilions Phuket
Phuket Property
Ixina Thailand
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Blue Tree Phuket
Subscribe to The Phuket News
Thai Residential

 