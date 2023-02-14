More than 100 couples marry in Phuket on Valentine’s Day

PHUKET: More than 100 Thai and foreign couples in Phuket celebrated Valentine’s Day today (Feb 14) by registering their marriage at the Mueang Phuket District Office.



By The Phuket News

Tuesday 14 February 2023, 06:59PM

Mueang District Chief Pairoj Srilamoon was the registrar himself for the couples who registered in advance to officially register their marriage today.

For the special occasion, the District Chief gave away souvenirs for the couples, such as hotel vouchers for the first 20 couples, while all registrants received special holders for their marriage certificates.

All couples also were entered in a lucky draw for more special prizes, including one saleung of gold worth about B7,700, Mr Phairoj said.

“The Mueang Phuket District Office recognises the importance of legal marriage registration, to create warmth, stability for the family and to maintain the rights and status of the people,” he added.

Similar special services were held at other District Offices on the island. Many couples, including foreigners, chose to register their marriage at the Kathu District Office, said Kathu District Chief Thitiwat Boonkit.

“We also had marriage registration events on the day of love as well, with both Thai and foreign couples gradually coming to register their marriage with us,” he said.

Couples at Kathu District office also received souvenirs and entered in lucky draws for other prizes, he added.