BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

More than 100,000 march in France against COVID vaccine requirements

More than 100,000 march in France against COVID vaccine requirements

PARIS: More than 100,000 people across France protested yesterday (Jan 8) over what they say are government plans to further restrict the rights of the unvaccinated, days after French President Emmanuel Macron vowed to “piss off” those refusing the jab.

CoronavirusCOVID-19politicsVaccine
By AFP

Sunday 9 January 2022, 12:47PM

Yesterday’s marches eclipsed last month’s protests, with four times the numbers turning out. Photo: AFP

Yesterday’s marches eclipsed last month’s protests, with four times the numbers turning out. Photo: AFP

The turnout was four times higher than the numbers who answered the Dec 18 call to protest, when 25,500 people marched across the country, according to government estimates.

The protests oppose a planned law that will require individuals to prove they are fully vaccinated against the coronavirus before they can eat out, travel on inter-city trains or attend cultural events.

On Thursday, France’s lower house of parliament passed the controversial bill in a first reading. The government has said it expects the new requirements to be implemented by Jan 15, although lawmakers in the Senate could now delay the process.

Interior ministry officials said 105,200 people participated in yesterday’s protests across France, 18,000 of them in the capital Paris, where police reported 10 arrests and three officers slightly injured.

Elsewhere there were 24 arrests and seven police officers lightly injured according to the ministry.

Among the larger demonstrations, around 6,000 demonstrators turned out in Toulon, while in Montpellier police used teargas during clashes with protesters.

France recorded 303,669 new coronavirus cases yesterday amid mounting pressure on hospitals.

The Paris protesters, many of them unmasked, braved the cold and rain brandishing placards emblazoned with the word “truth” and “No to vaccine passes”.

Others took aim at Macron, using the same coarse language he employed in his attack on people holding out against vaccination earlier in the week.

Macron said Friday that he fully stands by controversial remarks he made on Tuesday, when he vowed to “piss off” people not vaccinated against COVID-19 until they accept shots.

The earthy language and uncompromising approach provoked uproar in French media and from opponents.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Opening of new sandbox provinces confirmed
Project to boost aquatic life in Phuket waters
Police catch shrimp vendor killer
China donates 500k COVID-19 jabs
Phuket Opinion: What are they doing?
Omicron cases likely undetected
Phuket marks 416 new COVID cases, no new deaths
Young children to receive Pfizer jabs
Hunt for shrimp vendor killer continues
‘Big Cleaning Day’ for Phuket
Follow the rules, Governor reminds foreign envoys
Resort vows to sue guest for B3m over bad review
Phuket sets up helpline for those impacted by COVID fallout
World passes 300 million COVID cases as Omicron breaks records
Ministry jab plan for this year gets nod

 

Phuket community
Phuket marks 416 new COVID cases, no new deaths

many people will not repot feeling unwell, the fear of being gouged by a hospital stops them. ...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: What are they doing?

The subtropical brain has not evolved a capacity for future planning. Too bad the N Asian heritage ...(Read More)

Navy chief to drop his submarine fund request

Oh no!! What will the expats find to man about now!...(Read More)

China donates 500k COVID-19 jabs

Thanks China. At least it's here, not like the American vaccine. ...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: What are they doing?

What is going on right now in Thailand regarding Omikron reveals the incompetence and excessive dema...(Read More)

Police catch shrimp vendor killer

Another unstable man that is unable to control his emotions and has no trouble walking in a shooting...(Read More)

Phuket marks 416 new COVID cases, no new deaths

Of course infection numbers are just understated they can only measure the infected that visit a cli...(Read More)

Follow the rules, Governor reminds foreign envoys

@christysweet, just make photo's of non mask people, and go public with it. That works. Wonder o...(Read More)

Resort vows to sue guest for B3m over bad review

That Resort now should be named & shamed for it's action, so that more previous guests can s...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: What are they doing?

at the moment through these international tourists. Then set that aside against a potential varian...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Dive Supply Co., Ltd.
PKF Thailand
PaintFX
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
HeadStart International School Phuket
Subscribe to The Phuket News
Phuket Property
QSI International School Phuket
Thanyapura
Thai Residential
Avista Grande Phuket Karon - MGallery
EPL predictions
Brightview Center
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
CBRE Phuket
Art-Tec Design

 