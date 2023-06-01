333 at the beach Pro Property Partners British International School, Phuket
More than 1,000 foreigners in Phuket caught for visa overstay

BANGKOK: More than over 1,000 foreigners have been apprehended for overstaying their visas due to the collaborative efforts of the Phuket Immigration Office and 800 accommodation providers on the resort island, reports state news agency NNT.

immigration
By National News Bureau of Thailand

Thursday 1 June 2023, 02:50PM

Phuket Immigration Chief Pol Col Thanet Sukchai. Photo: NNT

Phuket officials said the achievement comes as the result of crime-free measures implemented by businesses, enabling them to promptly inform the police about any suspicious activities involving foreign guests, the news agency reported.

Phuket Immigration Chief Pol Col Thanet Sukchai said the number of foreign guests registered at accommodations in Phuket over the past two months exceeded the number of foreign tourists who arrived in the same period by over 20%.

The significant discrepancy prompted an investigation, leading to the identification and capture of numerous visa overstayers, he said.

The implementation of a new database played a crucial role in the success of this initiative, allowing the police to track down a missing foreigner recently, Col Thanet explained.

From May 1-25, Immigration Police conducted raids on 1,550 targeted locations across Phuket, resulting in the arrest of 11 individuals who had overstayed their visas and an additional four people who had entered Thailand illegally.

According to the Immigration Bureau’s Information Technology Center, a total of 1,050 foreigners were found to have overstayed their visas. Among them, 391 individuals were not staying at their reported accommodations, and 228 had already departed Thailand.

A further 331 tourists had submitted requests to extend their visas, while 109 were reported to have passed away. One individual was identified as a bedridden patient, and another had obtained Thai citizenship.

Old guy | 01 June 2023 - 15:36:14 

Seems like a lot of effort for very few results. 1050 caught.
No, 
391 bad location. No, 331 had resubmitted.
228 had left Thailand alive and 109 had left dead. These show their tracking system is poor since they didn't know these folks had left. 
An extremely poor success ratio with over lapping numbers.

Prab | 01 June 2023 - 15:30:23 

wow 109 dead? ' really??"? and they still count?? ....WTF...TIT really...LOL

 

