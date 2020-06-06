More Thai airports allowed to re-open for domestic flights

BANGKOK: Six Thai airports have been approved to re-open for domestic flights by order of Dr Chula Sukmanop, Director of the Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand (CAAT).

COVID-19Coronavirustransporttourismhealth

By The Phuket News

Saturday 6 June 2020, 02:06PM

Six more airports have been allowed to re-open by order of Dr Chula Sukmanop, CAAT Chief. Image: CAAT

Six more airports have been allowed to re-open by order of Dr Chula Sukmanop, CAAT Chief. Image: CAAT

Under the order, which came into effect at 00:01am today (June 6) the airports in Tak, Trat, Nakhon Ratchasima, Narathiwat, Pai, Phetchabun and Sukhothai are all allowed to provide domestic flights.

Operational hours are limited to 6am till 8pm.

The order does not mention Phuket International Airport.

In announcing the order through its official Facebook page, CAAT noted that airports that allowed to operate domestic flights only currently comprised Khon Kaen, Chumphon, Tak, Trat Trang, Nakhon Phanom, Nakhon Ratchasima, Nakhon Sri Thammarat, Nan, Narathiwat, Buri Ram, Pai, Phitsanulok, Phetchabun, Phrae, Mae Sot, Mae Hong Son, Ranong, Roi Et, Loei Lampang, Sakon Nakhon, Sukhothai, Udon Thani and Ubon Ratchathani.

Airports that are currently allowed to operate domestic flights and specially authorised international flights were listed as Krabi, Chiang Mai, Don Mueang, Mae Fah Luang, Chiang Rai, Samui, Suvarnabhumi, Surat Thani, Hat Yai, Hua Hin. U-Tapao.

Earlier this week the Airports of Thailand management team at Phuket airport (AoT Phuket) explained that the airport is to remain closed until at least until June 16 as CAAT’s existing order to stop operations at Phuket International Airport is set to expire at 23:59pm on June 15, “unless otherwise ordered”.

Dr Taweesin Visanuyothin, spokesman of the Center for COVID-19 Situation Administration (CCSA), yesterday explained in the national daily briefing on the COVID-19 situation for the country that Phuket airport had not been reopened as Phuket had not yet passed 14 days since its last confirmed infection.

However, he added that Phuket airport was to be considered for reopening at the next Ministry of Interior meeting to discuss reopenings.

"Now it is time to wait. If Phuket does not report any new COVID-19 cases before the next major meeting of CCSA, this issue [Phuket International Airport re-opening] will be considered again. If all the people follow health guidelines and statistics keeps improving, Phuket International Airport will be open for sure," he said.