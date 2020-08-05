Kata Rocks
Oak Maedow Phuket BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

More stranded Russians fly home from Phuket

More stranded Russians fly home from Phuket

PHUKET: The special flights to fly home Russian nationals left stranded in Phuket due to the COVID-19 pandemic continued at Phuket International Airport yesterday (Aug 4).

tourismRussiantransportCOVID-19
By The Phuket News

Wednesday 5 August 2020, 05:14PM

Russian tourists check-in to board the special flight home yesterday (Aug 4). Photo: Phuket Consulate-General of the Russian Federation

Russian tourists check-in to board the special flight home yesterday (Aug 4). Photo: Phuket Consulate-General of the Russian Federation

Airport staff bid farewell to the Russian tourists before they board the flight home yesterday (Aug 4). Photo: AoT Phuket

Airport staff bid farewell to the Russian tourists before they board the flight home yesterday (Aug 4). Photo: AoT Phuket

Airport staff bid farewell to the Russian tourists before they board the flight home yesterday (Aug 4). Photo: AoT Phuket

Airport staff bid farewell to the Russian tourists before they board the flight home yesterday (Aug 4). Photo: AoT Phuket

Airport staff bid farewell to the Russian tourists before they board the flight home yesterday (Aug 4). Photo: AoT Phuket

Airport staff bid farewell to the Russian tourists before they board the flight home yesterday (Aug 4). Photo: AoT Phuket

Russian tourists board the special flight home yesterday (Aug 4). Photo: AoT Phuket

Russian tourists board the special flight home yesterday (Aug 4). Photo: AoT Phuket

The Aeroflot aircraft at Phuket International Airport yesterday (Aug 4). Photo: AoT Phuket

The Aeroflot aircraft at Phuket International Airport yesterday (Aug 4). Photo: AoT Phuket

« »

A total of 265 Russians and “6 foreign citizens” boarded Aeroflot Fight SU275 bound for Moscow at 11:04am, reported the Phuket Consulate-General of the Russian Federation.

As is now tradition, the passengers were seen off at the departure terminal by airport staff, immigration police and health officials, holding cards spelling out the message “See you again” in Russian language.

In marking the departure of more Russian nationals flying home on July 16, the Phuket Consulate-General of the Russian Federation noted that since the beginning of April, more than 1,500 people had flown out of Phuket on specially organised flights to various regions of Russia.

https://sgssecurity.com/

The total number of specially arranged repatriation flights carried out from Thailand, according to the Russian Embassy in Bangkok, at that time was given as 42.

In total, more than 9,000 Russian nationals have been flown home during the COVID-19 crisis, the embassy noted.






Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Water supply outage to affect parts of Kamala
Phuket travel roadshow lands B1.3mn in tour packages sold
Search resumes for missing people from sunken ferry
Two huge explosions in Beirut kill 78, injure thousands
Beach SOS leads to rescue of sailors stranded on Pacific isle
Mother jumps into 30m well to save son
Patong workers file complaint over unpaid salary, no social security payments
Dual prices on agenda
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Thailand to broaden medical cannabis law? Gambling den shootout! || August 4
Closing Nai Harn Beach at nightfall
Cocaine, reckless driving charges for Red Bull scion
Scheduled power outage to hit Cherng Talay 
Prayut tries to quell grave public concern over ‘Boss’ case
Second body of capsized ferry found, 3 still missing
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Man fakes own death, by killing? Weather warning extended! || August 3

 

Phuket community
Dual prices on agenda

CaptainJack, it has nothing to do with "skin colour" ! One price for Thai's and one pr...(Read More)

Dual prices on agenda

I went to Tesco Chalong to pay my electric bill during Tambon Lockdown. They told me they only acce...(Read More)

Dual prices on agenda

And how does anyone justify a 1000% markup based on skin colour? How is this tolerated in the 21st c...(Read More)

Dual prices on agenda

...Expats here deserve to be treated like locals but they regularly face price discrimination, said ...(Read More)

Three injured as Rawai beachfront footpath collapses

Some years ago the same happened there. They got a repair budget ( how much?), glued things a bit t...(Read More)

Cocaine, reckless driving charges for Red Bull scion

RED BULL Boss's speed reduced from 177 km/h to below 80 kmh? So what speed than was the police o...(Read More)

Investigation into capsized ferry as 1 confirmed dead, 4 still missing

Kurt, I come from the merchant marine and sailed small tankers a/o. in the baltic winters and our f...(Read More)

Second body of capsized ferry found, 3 still missing

unfortunately this happens every year at the beginn of the rainy season nothing to do about,the reas...(Read More)

Investigation into capsized ferry as 1 confirmed dead, 4 still missing

Large ferry vessels, like the 'King Cruiser', ( laying on 30 metres dept bottom Gulf of Tha...(Read More)

Cocaine, reckless driving charges for Red Bull scion

Let his family make a huge donation to everyone incl. police and close the case!There are more impor...(Read More)

 

Thai Residential
Phuket Hospitality Challenge 2020
UWC Thailand
M Beach Club Phuket
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
CMI - Thailand
Diamond Resort Phuket
Thanyapura Health 360
Dan About Thailand
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
Property in Phuket

 