Pro Property Partners
333 at the beach Pro Property Partners British International School, Phuket
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

More senators back Pita’s bid to be prime minister

More senators back Pita’s bid to be prime minister

BANGKOK: A growing number of senators are rallying behind Move Forward Party leader Pita Limjaroenrat’s bid for prime minister, citing the people’s mandate shown in Sunday’s election and the MFP’s increased chance of forming a government.

politics
By Bangkok Post

Friday 19 May 2023, 08:49AM

Move Forward Party leader Pita Limjaroenrat holds a press conference with leaders of seven other potential coalition parties to announce their agreement to form the new government yesterday (May 18). A growing number of senators are rallying behind Mr Pita’s bid for prime minister. Photo: Nutthawat Wicheanbut

Move Forward Party leader Pita Limjaroenrat holds a press conference with leaders of seven other potential coalition parties to announce their agreement to form the new government yesterday (May 18). A growing number of senators are rallying behind Mr Pita’s bid for prime minister. Photo: Nutthawat Wicheanbut

Senator Sathit Limpongpan has pledged support for a government coalition which manages to secure more than 250 House seats, or half of all the seats at stake. He joins at least 14 other senators reportedly gearing to back Mr Pita’s bid to become prime minister, reports the Bangkok Post.

An MFP-led alliance has so far gathered 313 seats from eight parties as it works to build a government bloc. The next step is to win at least 376 votes in the 750-seat parliament, which comprises 500 MPs and 250 senators.

To make up for the shortfall, the alliance will need to tap into parties outside the bloc and senators.

Concerns were mounting as the MFP had been fiercely critical of inter-bloc parties, calling them “pro-dictatorship”, as well as the coup-appointed Senate. But some members from the Democrat Party, which is not part of the MFP-led coalition, have said they were lobbying to back Mr Pita for the premiership in the spirit of “preserving democracy”.

Mr Sathit said he has listened to the MFP’s policies and found them to be clear enough to support.

Senator Prapasri Suchanthabut has also indicated she would throw her support behind Mr Pita’s bid for the premiership.

Wanchai Sornsiri, an outspoken senator, denied opposing Mr Pita’s bid, saying he was misunderstood.

He vowed to elect anyone able to muster more than half of the votes in the House of Representatives as premier.

However, Mr Wanchai insisted he could not speak for other senators who might have doubts over Mr Pita or the MFP, although he thought any unsettling issues could be talked through before the premiership election in the next two to three months.

A major sour point several senators have with the MFP is the party’s stance to amend or repeal the hyper-sensitive Section 112 of the Criminal Code, or the lese majeste law.

Senator Direkrit Jenklongtham said he would respect the people’s mandate and congratulated Mr Pita for the MFP’s election success after grabbing 151 out of 500 House seats on Sunday.

He said if possible, Mr Pita should clarify the MFP’s stance on Section 112 and spell out whether the party intends to change or cancel the law altogether.

If it plans to amend it, the party must explain how it will go about it, he said. The Senate might also invite Mr Pita to give an explanation, he added.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

* (Not Hotmail/Outlook)
CAPTCHA

Fascinated | 19 May 2023 - 11:51:30 

the more the merrier. If he is blocked the people responsible could ultimately have blood on their hands as the people have spoken. the number of votes for the 'current' PM speaks volumes- the populace want change.

Kurt | 19 May 2023 - 09:34:28 

Aha, seems more senators leaving the 'sinking army ship'. Counting their buttons. ( yes-no-yes-no-YES!) Like outspoken senator Wanchai, now denied opposed Mr Pita. Now says he was misunderstood. Hehehe. Flexible like bamboo.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Two injured as pickup slams into parked van
Patong local election to affect Bangla area
No technical faults found with Phuket speedboat
‘Unified’ G7 hits Russia with new sanctions
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Speedboat crash that injured 30 tourists now under investigation, Tourist murder in BKK || May 18
Tourist Police release names of passengers injured in speedboat accident
Nine dead, Grand Prix cancelled after flooding devastates northern Italy
Tour speedboat accident investigation underway
Former Thai embassy clerk arrested for visa fraud
Lese majeste stance could sink Dems’ PM vote
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Senators mixed on next PM, Tourist trapped in drain is rescued, Phuket crash || May 17
30 injured in tour speedboat accident
Andaman Hotelier expo set to return
Housing market lacks lustre, reports REIC
Governor puts Phuket on show to academics

 

Phuket community
Patong local election to affect Bangla area

Cue gnashing of teeth and rending of clothes on thaigeezer, 555....(Read More)

No technical faults found with Phuket speedboat

Playing on his phone, 'fell asleep' or picking his nose?...(Read More)

Tourist Police release names of passengers injured in speedboat accident

@PN. Boat diver ?? [Thanks. Fixed - Ed]...(Read More)

Tour speedboat accident investigation underway

@Kamala Pete. LMAO. Or maybe he 'fell asleep' at the helm, like his land based taxi brethren...(Read More)

More senators back Pita’s bid to be prime minister

the more the merrier. If he is blocked the people responsible could ultimately have blood on their h...(Read More)

No technical faults found with Phuket speedboat

The exact cause of the 'accident' cannot be concluded at this time? I would have thought it ...(Read More)

Tourist Police release names of passengers injured in speedboat accident

According international laws this boat disaster is a 'ships disaster'. And that under the ey...(Read More)

Tourist Police release names of passengers injured in speedboat accident

That Thai Pattani Insurance is just providing B500,000 per injured passenger doesn't dismiss the...(Read More)

Lese majeste stance could sink Dems’ PM vote

No country can aspire to 'democracy' when criticism is outlawed PERIOD. Problem is - once c...(Read More)

More senators back Pita’s bid to be prime minister

Aha, seems more senators leaving the 'sinking army ship'. Counting their buttons. ( yes-no-y...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
SALA
Open Kitchen Laguna
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Blue Tree Phuket
SAii Laguna Sunday Brunch
Thai Residential
The Pavilions Phuket
Brightview Center
HeadStart International School Phuket
Pro Property Partners
Phuket Property
BahtSold
Subscribe to The Phuket News
Laguna Phuket 2023

 